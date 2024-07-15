The Big Picture Celebrity IOU's upcoming season boasts a star-studded lineup including Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, and Mandy Moore.

The show features celebrities surprising their personal heroes with home makeovers, with projects like a gaming room and a luxe lounge area coming up this season.

Drew Scott notes that celebrities are eager to try new things and come up with unique solutions for their loved ones, making a real impact.

Celebrity IOU is back, and its upcoming season features a star-studded cast, many of whom are award-winning actors and actresses. The show first premiered in 2020, with celebrities surprising their personal heroes with home makeovers, and has featured the likes of Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson, and Viola Davis. Now, in its eighth installment, the Property Brothers return to assist celebrities in making a huge impact on those close to them.

Today, HGTV has revealed the names of the upcoming celebrities who will be getting their hands dirty. Season 8's star-studded lineup includes Grammy Winner, Zach Braff, Professional Skateboarder Tony Hawk, Golden Globe Winner Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tangled and This Is Us star Mandy Moore, Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino, Emmy Winner Wanda Sykes, and Machete star Danny Trejo. While we do not know who they will be surprising in the show, details on some of the upcoming projects were revealed, which include a gaming room, a garage facelift, and a luxe lounge area, just to name a few.

Executive producer and one-half of the Property Brothers Drew Scott commented on the upcoming installment, stating that celebrities are down to "do things they've never done before" and that they've mean business. “The celebs are always willing to get in there and do things they’ve never done before,” said Drew. “They also come up with solutions we wouldn’t necessarily think of, because they know the recipient and what that person needs so well. They really mean business.”

Who Has Been on 'Celebrity IOU'?

Celebrity IOU has run for over seven seasons now and numerous celebrities have gone on the show to surprise someone they love. Some celebrities that have come to get their hands dirty on the home makeover series include Michael Bublé, who surprised his grandfather's caretaker, Glee's Darren Criss, who transformed his manager's garage, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews, who surprised his driver with a garden makeover, Avatar's Zoe Saldana who surprised her makeup artist, and actors Milo and Camryn Manheim who surprised a longtime family friend.

Celebrity IOU is one of the many shows the Property Brothers have produced since they rose to fame. Their first show was a reality TV series called Property Brothers. Since then, they've starred in and released numerous property-based reality TV shows, with their most recent one being Builder Brother's Dream Factory, which is an animated show for preschoolers to teach kids about cooperation and construction skills.

Celebrity IOU Season 8 will premiere on August 12, 2014. Meanwhile, the rest of the show is available to stream on Max.

