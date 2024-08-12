HGTV has a long line-up of famous stars, some of whom have gone on to become faces for the network. Two such faces, although they perhaps come as one, are Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have made a name for themselves as the Property Brothers, the best sibling renovators in the country. Including the likes of Buying and Selling, Brother Vs. Brother, and Property Brothers: At Home, the brothers' franchise has grown from strength to strength, and even put them in touch with some of the world's biggest celebrities.

This brush with stardom comes in the form of Celebrity: IOU, a heartwarming series in which famous faces give back to their loved ones by surprising them with a renovation of sorts. The show has thus far consisted of seven seasons and many a memorable episode, with the stock for this style of programming only rising. So, with that in mind, and with an eighth outing just around the corner, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Celebrity IOU Season 8.

When is 'Celebrity IOU' Season 8 Coming Out?

Officially, the eighth season of Celebrity IOU premieres on Monday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This is not the only HGTV series to return around this time, with a brand-new season of the iconic Good Bones airing just two days later, on Wednesday, August 14, and a new addition to the HGTV line-up in 100 Day Hotel Challenge debuting on Tuesday, August 13.

Where Can You Watch 'Celebrity IOU' Season 8?

It is absolutely no surprise to learn that Celebrity IOU Season 8 will air live on HGTV. The home of home improvements, as well as much more, HGTV is host to some of the best-loved series in all reality television, with Celebrity IOU, and the Scott Brothers, one of their top stars.

Will 'Celebrity IOU' Be on Streaming?

Yes! If you can't manage to watch the series when it airs live, fear not, as all episodes will be available to stream on Max. Currently, all past seasons of the show are also available on the aforementioned streamer, perfect for a catch-up in time for the new outing.

For those without a subscription who will need one to see the Property Brothers and a high-profile celebrity swinging a sledgehammer, here is a handy breakdown of all the options available:

Plans: Perks: Price: With Ads Stream on 2 devices at once

at once Full HD 1080p $9.99/month or $99.99/year (16% savings) Ad-Free Stream on 2 devices at once

at once Full HD 1080p

30 downloads to watch on the go $16.99/month or $169.99/year (16% savings) Ultimate Ad-Free Stream on 4 devices at once

at once Stream in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles

100 downloads to watch on the go $20.99/month or $209.99/year (16% savings)

Can You Stream 'Celebrity IOU' Without Max?

If you can't watch live and don't have Max, Celebrity IOU Season 8 will also be available to stream on Discovery+. This is also the best way for viewers across the pond to see celebrities surprise their loved ones, with some previous seasons also available to purchase on Prime Video.

Who is in 'Celebrity IOU' Season 8?

Of course, the most enticing part of any Celebrity IOU season is the line-up. In previous years, the likes of Hollywood royalty such as Halle Berry and Drew Barrymore have taken part, whilst some fond fan favorite episodes include the likes of Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama. Here is a look at the eye-catching ensemble that will join the Property Brothers for Season 8:

Celebrity: Famous For: Zach Braff "GRAMMY Award winning and Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award nominated actor, writer and director" Tony Hawk "Award-winning professional skateboarder, author, entrepreneur and producer" Jennifer Jason Leigh "Golden Globe Award winning and Academy Award nominated actress, producer and writer" Mandy Moore "Screen Actors Guild Award winning and Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award nominated actress, producer and singer/songwriter" Mira Sorvino "Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winning and Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominated actress and producer" Wanda Sykes " Emmy Award winning and Golden Globe Award and GRAMMY Award nominated comedian, actress, producer and writer" Danny Trejo "Award-winning actor, author and restaurateur"

An official synopsis for Celebrity IOU reads:

"Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series, features everyone's favorite renovation brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each celebrity with a special renovation."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Celebrity IOU' Season 8?

Although not all information has yet been announced, such as the order in which each celebrity's renovation will air, here is a look at what we already do know and the Season 8 episode schedule: