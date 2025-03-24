Goldie Hawn hasn't appeared in an acting-related role since taking on the part of Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two in 2020, but on March 10, the 79-year-old made her TV return in the final episode of Celebrity IOU Season 9 on HGTV, starring the Property Brothers. Hawn made an appearance at the Oscars earlier this month, which sparked speculation that a return was on the horizon. Now, the Academy Award winner steps into the world of reality TV, where she delivered a gift to one of the most important people in her life.

In blue skinny jeans, Goldie Hawn appeared ageless while standing with hammer in hand, ready for its makeover on Celebrity IOU to provide her close friend Celia with a renovated living room and kitchen. Hawn refers to Celia as her "soul sister," and had been one of her biggest support systems during her divorce from Bill Hudson in 1982. Following the release of the new episode, the Hollywood legend took to social media to share a video of herself dancing with Drew and Johnathan Scott, which also showcased the new renovations made in Celia's home.

Goldie Hawn Helps Renovate Friend's Home

Celia was not only instrumental in helping Hawn through her divorce in 1982, but also as a caregiver to her daughter Kate Hudson, who was only 18 months old when the two women became friends. Celia also helped Hawn navigate her life through her acting career, and developed an unbreakable friendship that has lasted for almost 50 years. The Private Benjamin star also claimed that Celia continued to protect her kids throughout the years, and assisted her mom, Laura Hawn, when she started to suffer from heart disease. One year after her divorce from Hudson, Hawn would get together with Hollywood icon Kurt Russell in 1983, and has been partnered with him ever since.

Hawn Gives Heartwarming Feel to the Finale