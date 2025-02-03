New year, new house! Property flippers to the stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are ringing in 2025 with Season 9 of Celebrity IOU. The Scott twins have long been an HGTV staple, and there’s a good reason why. With decades of experience in real estate, construction work, and home-owning legalities, many have tuned in to their show Property Brothers and their many side projects for a tip or two. This time, they’re extending a helping hand to their famous friends — for a good cause!

Featuring six new episodes, these celeb A-listers, everyone from Rob Lowe to Courtney Cox, are recruiting the brothers for some major housework. The twist is that this project isn’t even for the stars themselves. In a true “pay it forward” fashion, these home renovations are dedicated to their loved ones. From their own family, the people who’ve seen them from zero to superstardom, it’s a nice “thank you” gift for all the times they’ve stuck by their side through thick and thin.

Boasting years of credible, hands-on expertise under their belt, the Scott brothers are more than just celebrity faces themselves; they're proper mentors. House renovations are notorious for being an arduous issue. But with the right assistance from Drew and John, clients are promised a top-notch design renovation that meets all the little details. Whether it's the paperwork of it all to working in an accelerate timeline, the two have seen it all. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Celebrity IOU Season 9.

Is 'Celebrity IOU’ Season 9 Premiering on TV?

Image via HGTV

Celebrity IOU Season 9 officially premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

Is ''Celebrity IOU’ Season 9 Streaming Online?

Image via HGTV, Warner Bros. Discovery

Yes! All-new episodes of Celebrity IOU Season 9 will be available to stream on Max. For those not on the streaming platform yet, new subscribers can opt for the With Ads option, starting at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. If you're not a fan of ads, there's the Ad-Free option costing $16.99/month or $169.99/year. For a true viewing experience, the Ultimate Ad-Free option will set audiences back at $20.99/month or $209.99/year.

MAX SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Can You Stream 'Celebrity IOU’ Season 9 Without Max?

Image via HGTV

Absolutely! The upcoming season is also available on Discovery+ Plans start at just $4.99 a month. For interruption-free streaming, the Ad-Free plan is available at $8.99 monthly. Keep in mind that these prices are exclusive of taxes.

DISCOVERY+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Watch the 'Celebrity IOU’ Season 9 Preview

Celebrity IOU Season 9 is pulling out the biggest names in Hollywood for their upcoming home transformations. This season, stars like Rob Lowe, Andy Garcia, Sarah Silverman, Kyle MacLachlan, Courtney Cox, and the legendary Goldie Hawn, pick up the saws and sledgehammers to surprise the people who mean the most to them. From longtime friends to mentors who shaped their careers, these celebrities are paying it forward with life-changing renovations, with some special help from Drew and Jonathan, of course.

Whether it’s a total home overhaul or a deeply personal space revamp, no project is the same. Part of Celebrity IOU’s appeal lies in its unique stories, showing completely different and inspirational sides of the people audiences often see on the screen. These A-listers might have won prestigious awards on the biggest stages, but when it comes to turning an ordinary unit into a dream living space, they’re going to need all the expert help they can get.

Some renovations audiences can look forward to include a detached garage transformed into a coast-inspired living room; a crowded kitchen turned into a stylish, no-frills cooking space with terrazzo tiling; and an entire renovation on the first floor, incorporating white oak cabinets and an eat-in kitchen. It's a true opportunity for these celebs to transform ordinary spaces into a sanctuary where their loved ones could create new memories in.

Other Shows Like 'Celebrity IOU’ to Check Out Next

‘Property Brothers’

Image via HGTV

Everyone wants their dream home, but achieving it is a different story. It’s time to revisit Drew and Jonathan’s roots in Property Brothers. Transforming renovation woes into dream home wins, the show combines Drew’s real-estate expertise with Jonathan’s contractor abilities. The end result is a priceless property that’s not only within their clients’ tight budgets but is also stunning enough to wow their visitors. But no renovation is complete without unexpected repairs, unwanted hurdles, and looming deadlines. But if there’s one thing the Scott twins know how to do, it’s to have fun even when things get tense.

WATCH ON MAX

‘Backed By The Bros’

Image via HGTV

While the Scott duo is best known for being at the forefront of any home project, Backed By The Bros is the complete opposite. Giving their clients full authority to do whatever they want with their properties, Jonathan and Drew stay by the sidelines this time. Ambitious house flippers gain full access to the brothers’ treasure trove of resources, with every tool needed to turn high-risk properties into sellable units on the market. In return, as experienced real estate moguls, the Scott brothers will be quick to tell clients what makes a good investment. However, there’s only so much the brothers could do. At the end of the day, the client makes the final call.

WATCH ON MAX

‘Brother vs. Brother’

Image via HGTV

It’s the ultimate sibling rivalry in Brother vs. Brother. Audiences have always seen HGTV’s iconic brothers work side-by-side. But this time around, the Scott twins are facing their biggest rivals: each other. Going head-to-head, neck-and-neck, the two compete to prove which brother can flip a home for the highest selling price. Only one designer emerges as the supreme property brother. Meanwhile, the loser has to perform a surprising dare.

WATCH ON MAX