With the start of a new year comes new episodes of your favorite TV shows. Today, HGTV has announced the impending Season 9 arrival of its fan-favorite series, Celebrity IOU, along with a shot of one of this season’s notable guests in action with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. Over eight installments, the twin brothers have paired with names like Kristin Chenoweth, Emma Roberts, Danny Trejo, and more to aid the A-list stars in repaying their debts of gratitude to those who have always supported their dreams. This year, the lineup of familiar faces will be bigger than ever with Courteney Cox (the Scream franchise), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Rob Lowe (The Outsiders), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride), Goldie Hawn (Death Becomes Her) and Sarah Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Program) prepared to swing a hammer and get to work alongside the Scott brothers. Eager fans will want to mark down February 3 in their calendars with the six-episode season set to premiere that evening at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Last year was a wonderful time for those tuning in for Celebrity IOU, as the year saw not only one but two seasons of the series with 19 episodes total. The fandom continues to grow with every downswing of the hammer and, with the next set of home renovations just around the corner, we certainly hope this won’t be the only time the Scott brothers get to work in 2025. Of course, the new season, like those that came before it, allows famous faces to toss on a tool belt and get to work in the abodes of their loved ones, helping them get their dream home. In the first-look image, viewers can see that forever heartthrob, Lowe, is ready to smash some walls as he leans on a sledgehammer while standing between the Scotts. At nearly 6 feet tall, the face behind unforgettable characters in shows like The West Wing and 9-1-1: Lone Star is loomed over by the twins, revealing just how gargantuan the gentle giants are.

What Else Does HGTV Have Coming Down the Pipeline?

In addition to the new season of Celebrity IOU, the home network of all things homes also has numerous other projects set to delight your inner demolitionist or designer. At the tail end of 2024, the network welcomed back its hit series Home Town for its ninth season, with audiences eager to tune in to see what married couple and renovation specialists Ben and Erin Napier have been working on. Likewise, husband-and-wife duo, Dave and Jenny Marrs, are also prepping for their return to the small screen through the January 7 release of Fixer to Fabulous, which will smash its way into its sixth season.

See the Scotts tower over Lowe in the first image to come from the next season of Celebrity IOU above and tune in for the premiere on February 3. In the meantime, get caught up on the previous renovations with the first eight seasons streaming on Max.

