Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered on ABC on January 8, not long after the December premiere of the franchise's latest spin-off, Pop Culture Jeopardy! While Pop Culture Jeopardy! has received some criticism – with viewers calling it an unnecessary spin-off – the game show’s host, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost (alongside his witty commentary), is by far the best part of Jeopardy!’s newest installment. Jost brings a lighter tone to Pop Culture Jeopardy! than that of its flagship show to match the lighter fare which makes up the categories. Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!, on the other hand, is led by Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, despite also having a more relaxed and less competitive tone than the original game show.

Jennings holds the record for the longest Jeopardy! winning streak, with 74 consecutive wins, and has well-earned his spot as Jeopardy!’s host. Jost, however, is known for being a writer and actor on SNL, and has more experience interacting with celebrities and cracking jokes while doing so. Despite having big personalities on stage, the premiere episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 felt a tad awkward, and it’s clear the show would benefit from the comedic relief Jost brings to the table.

Colin Jost Makes ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Worth the Watch

Image via Prime Video

Pop Culture Jeopardy! differs from its predecessors in that it features teams of three, often sporting silly team names like “Oops We Guessed It Again,” and categories comprised of all things “pop culture.” The Jeopardy!-verse spin-off has taken some heat for being a dumbed-down or less interesting version of the original game show in that it focuses on this single – albeit wide-ranging – subject. But if there’s one thing Pop Culture Jeopardy! has to redeem itself for a lack of intellectual range, it’s a healthy dose of humor – delivered by the franchise’s newest host, Colin Jost.

Jost helps the lighthearted spin-off make fun of itself, demonstrating to viewers that, at the very least, Pop Culture Jeopardy! doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. For example, Jost opened the second episode of the premiere season – which featured teams made up entirely of past Jeopardy! players – with a bit of sarcasm, saying “These players are here to prove they know more than just opera, Earth science, and ancient history. They also know important subjects like boy bands, TikTok trends, and the history of Homer Simpson.” Jost also pokes fun at himself, apologizing to the audience for awkwardly reciting rap lyrics contained within the clues and apologizing in advance to his wife, Scarlett Johansson, for the category titled “A Marvel-lous Category.” By utilizing a bit of dry humor and serving that deadpan stare fans of SNL’s Weekend Update know and love, Jost matches the tone of the rather silly spin-off and makes Pop Culture Jeopardy! a worthwhile watch.

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Would Benefit From Jost’s Witty Repartee