Ana Navarro botches a question in true Turd Ferguson style on tonight's new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Her confusion over ABBA may prove that the winner takes it all, and the loser has to fall. The new episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.

Tonight's episode of the prime-time spinoff of the ageless syndicated answer-and-question game show features political commentator Navarro, businessman and podcaster David Friedberg, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown. In the category of ABBA, host Ken Jennings gives the answer: "In a 1979 song, it's the lyric that follows 'gimme, gimme, gimme.'" Navarro rings in first, and, proving that she has not seen Mamma Mia!, answers "money" very confidently, possibly thinking of the earlier ABBA song "Money, Money, Money." Despite her objections, that is not the right question; neither Friedberg nor Brown opt to ring in, and it's Jennings who has to explain that ABBA is in fact looking for "a man after midnight." Can Navarro overcome this botched clue, move on to the semifinals, and take home $50,000 for her charity of choice, or will Friedberg or Brown leave her in the dust? You'll have to tune in tonight to find out.

Who Is on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' This Season?

So far, the third season of ABC's primetime Celebrity Jeopardy! has seen W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) triumph over their foes, moving on to the semifinals. There are two remaining quarter-final episodes after this one: the first will feature Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), and Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), while the second will have Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Mina Kimes (NFL Live), and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project).

Celebrity Jeopardy! has a new twist in this incarnation: the winner of the final game proceeds to play in the Tournament of Champions against the best players from the syndicated version of Jeopardy! The first season's winner, The Afterparty's Ike Barinholtz, went on to win his Tournament of Champions' quarterfinal match before bowing out in the semifinals. Unfortunately, season two champion Lisa Ann Walter had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts with Abbott Elementary, but will be back for next year's tournament.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip in the player above.