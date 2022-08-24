This fall on ABC, audiences are getting a classic game show with a twist. Entertainment Weekly has announced the premiere date and some of the star-studded cast that can be expected for the upcoming series, Celebrity Jeopardy! The series will begin on September 25 on ABC and will feature a wide range of celebrity contestants from actors like Michael Cera to superheroes like Simu Liu.

Most people likely remember Celebrity Jeopardy! from the recurring Saturday Night Live sketch, but it was based on a real format of the show. The original Celebrity Jeopardy! format first began on the flagship show as a week-long event in 1992. The format saw the celebrities playing Jeopardy! in an attempt to win money for a charity of their choice. The last Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament was held in 2015 under host Alex Trebek. Now, the format is returning as a spin-off with a primetime time slot.

The lineup of contestants currently announced includes Liu, Cera, Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker. This lineup gives fans a healthy mix of movie stars, comedians, and athletes. It is unknown if more celebrities should be expected to be announced at later dates. But, as it stands, only nine have been named, which will also last for three episodes.

Liu recently made a huge splash with audiences after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and also was a fan favorite on the sitcom Kim’s Convenience. Cera is an actor known for such critically acclaimed films as Superbad and shows like Arrested Development. Wu is also a huge star, starring in the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians and the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

Shlesinger, Romano, and Oswalt are all comedians known for their many hilarious stand-up specials and sitcoms. Tyler is an actress and host known for hosting The Talk and the Whose Line Is It Anyway reboot. The Jeopardy! stage will also be familiar ground for Tyler, as she competed in the 2009 edition of the format. Novak is an actor and writer who is likely best know for staring in and writing for The Office. Parker is a two time WNBA Champion who played for the Chicago Sky.

Mayim Bialik will be hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! Bialik currently shares hosting duties on Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings, both of whom stepped in following the passing of Trebek in 2020. While, Celebrity Jeopardy! is airing fans will still be able to catch Jeopardy! as Jennings will be hosting a Second Chance competition and the Tournament of Champions on the flagship show starting in September.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will begin airing on Sunday, September 25 on ABC and will lead into Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The series will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.