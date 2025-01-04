"This ABC game show featuring 27 celebrities who compete to win $1 million for the charity of their choice returns for a third season on Wednesday, January 8."

“What is Celebrity Jeopardy!”

The official Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 trailer dropped on December 18, referring to the Jeopardy! spinoff as “Hollywood’s most prestigious event” in a tongue-in-cheek intro and featuring some of the familiar faces of this season’s star-studded cast. The full lineup of the 27 A-listers who will be taking the Alex Trebek stage – alongside host Ken Jennings – starting on January 8 includes big names like Superman actress Rachel Brosnahan, celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington. Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 will also feature Family Guy actor Seth Green, The View co-host Ana Navarro, New Girl actor Max Greenfield, Workaholics actor and co-creator Blake Anderson, and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn.

With the premiere episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 on the horizon, fans are excited to watch as some of their favorite celebrities showcase their knowledge and compete for $1 million to be donated to their chosen charity alongside a coveted spot in the next Tournament of Champions. Previous Celebrity Jeopardy! winners include Eastbound & Down actor Ike Barinholtz and Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter. Ahead of Season 3, here’s a closer look at some of the celebrities fans are most eager to see compete this season:

Meet The Celebrity Jeopardy! Stars

Celebrity Jeopardy! promises to deliver both fun and games with spirited competition. Household names will take center stage each episode to test their trivia knowledge. Among the star-studded group showcasing their smarts will be Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for portraying the titular comedian in the comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In addition to her appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy!, the Emmy-winning actress will star in the upcoming thriller The Amateur, and will then return to the big screen on July 11 as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman. With fans stemming from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards, and now the DCU, there will be no shortage of viewers rooting for Brosnahan to go far on Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Also testing their general knowledge will be Neil deGrasse Tyson. The 66-year-old astrophysicist first came to public attention through hosting the documentary television series Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey. A successor to Carl Sagan's 1980 series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage – in 2014 and National Geographic’s first late-night talk show, StarTalk, from 2015 to 2019. In addition to his television appearances, Tyson has previously appeared on Jeopardy! and Sports Jeopardy! as a guest clue presenter. It seems clear that Tyson will be the one to beat this season of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Fans of the show are already predicting that he will make it to the finals.

Another celebrity hoping to do well on the long-running game show is Camilla Luddington. She is best known for playing Jo Wilson in ABC’s renowned medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. Luddington is also known for voicing Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video game series and Zatanna in the DC Animated Movie Universe. She will be featured in the premiere episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3, competing alongside New Girl’s Max Greenfield and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. Like the previous season, Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 will consist of hour-long episodes in which three stars compete in a battle of wits. The tournament will be held in quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final round and will include both Double Jeopardy! and Triple Jeopardy!. Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Wednesday on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Celebrity Jeopardy! Release Date September 25, 2022 Seasons 3 Network ABC

WATCH ON HULU