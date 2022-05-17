Fans of the long-running show Jeopardy! have had quite the journey in recent years, but now we're getting a brand new show to challenge the minds of...celebrities? The new series is titled Celebrity Jeopardy! and will air on Sundays with the previously announced Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC.

What's been interesting about the announcement (that came with the rest of ABC's fall 2022-2023 schedule) was that it said that “a host will be announced at a later date.” Craig Erwich, ABC's Entertainment President, says that the exclusion of Mayim Bialik's name isn't that big of a deal. In fact, Erwich said he “wouldn’t read anything into” the exclusion of Bialik. Back when it was announced that Mike Richards (who quickly was ousted) was hosting, the news was that Bialik would host Jeopardy! specials. So in theory, this is what she was originally signed on for.

Currently, Bialik shares hosting duties with Ken Jennings. The show is still trying to find a full-time replacement for former host Alex Trebek after his passing in November of 2020. Jennings and Bialik switch off duties but it seems, for now, we don't have a set host on Celebrity Jeopardy!.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to Host Through Remainder of Season 38

“It’s really just about the details of the announcement,” the ABC chief told Variety in an interview before the release of the information about Celebrity JeopardyI and lack of information on who will host the show. “And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn’t read anything into it.” When pressed for more clarification on whether Bialik will be hosting, by asking if they shouldn't infer that she isn't, Erwich said: “Correct.” So, take that as you will. This could mean that Bialik's original plan of hosting the JeopardyI specials is still in place or it could mean they are searching for another option.

What's exciting about this show is that is will test the knowledge of celebrities and that is often a great move for the series. This isn't the first time we've seen Celebrity Jeopardy! and it probably won't be the last, but at least we know that it's always a fun time for the audience and for a good cause (as the winnings typically go to a charity of the celebrity's choosing).

Who will be on this round of Celebrity Jeopardy! and who will host the series? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, know that Celebrity Jeopardy! is heading to ABC on Sunday nights this fall.

'The Fifth Element' to Return to Theaters to Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (388 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe