With Celebrity Jeopardy!, one should temper their expectations. Compared to the mainline Jeopardy!, the clues are easier and more accessible to appeal to a broader audience to watch their favorite celebrity test their trivial knowledge. This is by no means to diminish the intelligence of the contestants of the yearly special primetime edition of the long-running game show, as many pop culture figures have made quite a name for themselves on Alex Trebek's stage.

Celebrity Jeopardy! can be an illustrious showcase for stars to unveil their wealth of knowledge, as was the case for Michael McKean, Patton Oswalt, and Ike Barinholtz, who shined strong enough to be able to participate in the main series' Tournament of Champions in 2024. On the flip side, journalist and broadcaster Wolf Blitzer learned in 2009 that a woeful performance on Celebrity Jeopardy! can lead to unflattering exposure of one's ignorance.

'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Puts Famous Figures' Knowledge Under the Spotlight