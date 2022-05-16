Who doesn’t love a furry face to wake up to in the morning or a late-night cuddle with a purring little creature on your lap? A household pet has become an American (and worldwide) custom, bringing joy and comfort to the family—sometimes even used to help children learn responsibility and care. But, sometimes, it’s forgotten that celebrities like pets just as much as everyone else does!

RELATED: The Best Pets and Animal Sidekicks of the MCU, Ranked

From dogs and cats to pigs and Australian wildlife, some celebrities have gone to extremes in their pursuit of an animal companion. And who says National Pet Day has to be just one day a year?

John Mulaney and Petunia

Famous comedian and actor John Mulaney has not at all hidden his pet from the world. Petunia is Mulaney’s French Bulldog, holding a special place in the comedian’s heart. Fans will see Mulaney post on Twitter with silly pictures of Petunia reading a book, magazine, and more—she’s even made an appearance in his Netflix special, The Comeback Kid. Petunia even has her own Instagram account where she’ll post pictures of her lounging about the house, walking in the streets of NYC, and occasionally some embarrassing pictures of her in a costume.

She hasn’t been that active recently, though, since her last post was on January 22, 2019. Fans of Mulaney have grown quite fond of Petunia, often wondering about her whereabouts, but it was revealed that she is currently with Mulaney’s ex, Annamarie Tendler.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Bandit

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in 2020 that she had a new addition to the family: a tiny little French Bulldog puppy named Bandit! Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram to make the big announcement, with a video of the cute little puppy all curled up in a stroller. The dog was a gift from Cesar Millan the famous dog trainer. Her husband, Will Smith, also has 4 dogs trained by Millan. Since then, Bandit has grown to his full size.

Fans aren’t too worried that the dog will be bored—Bandit has 4 well-trained Rottweilers to keep him company along with the Smith family. Bandit most definitely is going to have a wonderful and relaxing doggy life!

Dua Lipa and Dexter

The acclaimed and Grammy-award winning British singer and icon Dua Lipa can’t resist a furry friend by her side! In August 2020, Dua Lipa revealed that she and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid had adopted a dog named Dexter. Dexter is from The Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue organization.

Although Dexter’s breed is unknown, Dua Lipa refers to the little guy on social media as her “our tiny bestfriend” and showers him in love. Dexter is an addition to the singer’s wide variety of pets, including a horse and two goats! Dexter will never be without company with such an animal-loving owner like Dua Lipa.

Cara Delevingne and Cecil

Not every celebrity wants a dog or cat! Maybe they want something a bit smaller and fluffier…like a rabbit! Cara Delevingne, the well-loved English model, announced back in 2014 that she had gotten a tiny bunny named Cecil. Cecil has followed the model on her journeys throughout London and even had her own Instagram account (although it has since disappeared).

Fans are not quite sure where the rabbit has gone, but they can only hope that Cecil is still peacefully residing with Delevingne. Delevinge is also the owner of two dogs named Leo and Alfie, and said that she had fostered two puppies during the first COVID lockdown in 2020.

Tom Holland and Tessa

Spider-Man and worldwide phenomenon Tom Holland is not shy about his love for animals, dogs in particular. The Marvel star has gone on to state how important his pitbull, Tessa, means to him and frequently posts pictures and videos of the dog on his social media. Fans have grown attached to Tessa, and there are even fan videos online of all the content Holland has posted of Tessa. He has even walked the red carpet with Tessa, showing her off to the paparazzi—or PAWparazzi!

Related:'DC League of Super-Pets' Trailer Assembles an Unlikely Crew of Heroes

Fans are awaiting the day when Tessa gets to strut down the red carpet again. Hopefully, Holland and Tessa will melt fans’ hearts in the near future, especially with the release of Holland's newest films.

The Queen and Her Many, Many Corgis

It is no secret that Queen Elizabeth II of England has a love for Corgis. Royal Corgis have been a staple of the royal family since King George VI brought home a dog to the young Queen Elizabeth. Ever since then, she has fallen in love with the breed.

It was reported that Queen Elizabeth II has owned over 30 Corgis since her reign began in 1952 and has owned at least one Corgi at any given time between the years 1933 and 2018. The presence of Royal Corgis has been so present to the point where the crown coin for the Golden Jubilee depicts the Queen with a Corgi by her side.

Taylor Swift and Her Cats

Pop icon and worldwide sensation Taylor Swift is the proud owner of three adorable kitties. She has two Scottish Fold cats named Meredith Grey (based on the character from Grey’s Anatomy) and Olivia Benson (based on the character from Law and Order: Special Victims Unit). Swift’s third cat is a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button (from Benjamin Button). Meredith has been with Swift since 2011, Olivia joined the family in 2014, and Benjamin most recently joined in 2019.

Related:Listen to Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor's Version)" in New 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Trailer

Swift has a close relationship with her precious felines, taking them with her on planes and even in the streets of NYC! Those cats live a better life than most people.

Paris Hilton and Her Kinkajou

Paris Hilton happens to have an interesting taste in pets. So much so to the point where she adopted a rainforest native, the Kinkajou! A Kinkajou is a part of the same family as the raccoon and olingo, and is also known as a “honey bear.”

Hilton and her Kinkajou named Baby Luv have had a rocky relationship; Baby Luv was reported to have bitten his mother so badly that she had to seek emergency treatment. Nevertheless, she forgave him, and to the public’s knowledge, Hilton is still caring for Baby Luv to this day.

Zendaya and Her Dog Noon

Zendaya, the Spider-Man and Euphoria star, also is the proud owner of a furry friend. Noon Coleman, Zendaya’s dog, is a black-haired miniature Schnauzer who is always showing a smile whenever he’s posted. Zendaya got Noon as a Christmas present in 2015, and he has been by her side ever since!

Noon had the privilege of meeting the famous Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan, and lives a relaxing life hanging with his mother Zendaya. Noon is so loved that he even has his own Instagram account with over 20,000 followers!

NEXT:8 Best TV Pets of All Time

'Black Mirror' Season 6 (Finally) in Development at Netflix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Riley Bocchicchio (14 Articles Published) Riley is a new Lists Writer for Collider! Hailing from the tri-state area of the United States, Riley has extensive knowledge on all things, TV, Comedy, Film, and even Theatre. He has a secret love for some specialty topics on the "geekier" side (looking at you, Marvel) and strives to create open spaces for Queer identities. More From Riley Bocchicchio

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe