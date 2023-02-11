Some stories need to be told more than once.

If at first you don’t succeed, you’re welcome to try again. Larger-than-life icons have life stories that lend favorably towards cinema. To truly offer their life stories justice, occasionally, filmmakers make multiple attempts with biographical films.

RELATED: Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Shelved at Universal Pictures

Audience members born this millennium possibly discover historical facts, like the details of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, from one of many motion pictures rather than a school textbook. Studios lean on captivating figures as the subjects of biographical films and show no prejudice when greenlighting productions for celebrities who have already had a biopic.

1 Marilyn Monroe

The blonde bombshell became a staple of pop culture during her reign as the benchmark for beauty during the 1950s and 1960s. Marilyn Monroe’s pop culture appeal has yet to peak, and she remains an iconic figure in media today spurring many stories inspired by her life’s events.

Monroe’s career as an actress, model and singer stretches seventeen years. Details within the interval of her career are captured in twelve different films about Monroe. Although Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh received Academy Award nominations for their portrayals of Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Oliver in My Week with Marilyn, MM has yet to receive a big budget production so she’ll more than likely continue to stretch her biographical filmography.

2 Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales’ activism made her one of the most beloved members of the British Royal Family. Her love story, morals, glamour and tragic death have been covered in eleven different movies.

A bulk of Princess Di’s films are made-for-television productions. 2006’s critically acclaimed The Queen found the silver screen and focuses on the PR events following Diana’s death. In 2021, Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress following her representation of Lady Diana.

3 Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs is heralded as a genius for his work as a co-founder of revolutionary companies like Apple and Pixar. For a history lesson on the career path of one of the most respected minds of our time, viewers have several biographical movies they can choose.

The rivalry between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs is displayed in 1999’s Pirates of Silicon Valley. Jobs’ career achievements leading up to the inception of the iPod are chronicled in 2013’s Jobs and 2015’s Steve Jobs. Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet received Oscar nominations for their depictions of Steve Jobs and Joanna Hoffman in the latter.

4 Whitney Houston

Image via Sony Pictures

Whitney Houston’s estate is slow to endorse biopics that sensationalize The Voice’s life away from the recording studio. The family’s reluctance hasn’t deterred filmmakers from creating motion pictures about the late star so she’s been the focus of three biopics since her passing.

Whitney’s depiction covered in the Lifetime biopic and BET’s The Bobby Brown Story were slammed by Houston’s family. The most recent tale I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the legend’s first big budget biopic product. Whitney’s family and estate’s support served as a ringing endorsement propelling the movie towards a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomato.

5 Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s momentous career spans over thirty years, so it’s understandable how filmmakers struggle to box his story into a feature length’s runtime. From MJ’s early stomping grounds as a member of The Jackson 5 to his crowning as The King of Pop, the entertainer’s exploits have been commemorated in The Jacksons: An American Dream, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story and Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.

RELATED: Michael Jackson's Nephew Will Portray the Singer in Antoine Fuqua's Biopic

Antoine Fuqua hopes the fourth time is a charm because he’s scheduled to direct the upcoming Michael biopic that’s backed by the late singer’s estate. Jackson earned his nickname, the King of Pop, because of his record-breaking album sales. Studios will continue to take a crack at Michael Jackson biopics until they can deliver a blockbuster biographical film that’s in line with the musical projects he delivered during his career.

6 Muhammed Ali

Image via TIFF

Muhammed Ali is regarded as one of the most influential athletes of all time and his life was filled with cinema-worthy stories in and out of the squared circle. Ali’s battles in the ring, his comeback, his protest against the Vietnam War and his friendship with Malcolm X have been referenced multiple times in motion pictures.

The People’s Champ has been played by four different actors in a variety of biographical movies. David Ramsey and Will Smith portrayed the champ in separate movies with Smith receiving an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ali in Ali. Terrance Howard and Eli Goree starred as a young Cassius Clay during his battle with Sonny Liston in King of the World and One Night in Miami…respectively.

7 Dahmer

When Netflix released the Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story miniseries, it was the first time most streamers heard of the serial killer. However, the maniac’s seventeen murders have been covered in four separate biopics.

The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer was released two years after Dahmer’s capture and one year before the killer’s death. In addition, two films, Raising Jeffrey Dahmer and My Friend Dahmer, chronicle Dahmer’s upbringing with the latter based on a comic from a childhood friend. Jeremy Renner’s starred as Jeffrey Dahmer in a 2002 crime drama that marked the last time the serial killer saw the silver screen.

8 Elvis

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

The King of Rock is regarded as one of the most compelling cultural figures of the previous century. His contributions to music and cinema coupled with his military service and tragic end make his fascinating life a target for biopics.

RELATED: Austin Butler Says He's Finally Getting Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent

Pieces of Elvis Presley’s story have been frequently retold in different films and to keep the narrative fresh, filmmakers have experimented with different genres. Elvis & Nixon and Elvis Meets Nixon are comedies depicting Elvis’ meeting with President Nixon. 2022’s Oscar nominated Elvis and the upcoming biographical film Priscillafollow the traditional dramatic format.

9 Al Capone

Legendary crime boss Al Capone is a popular figure in the crime genre. His exploits during the prohibition era have been cited in loads of gangster movies. The crime boss known as Scarface has crossed over into folklore territory and has been depicted in many fictional gangster flicks, but his real-life story has also been front and center in five biographical pictures.

Capone was first depicted in 1959’s Al Capone and his most recent depiction was in 2020’s Capone starring Tom Hardy. The American gangster was most notably portrayed by Robert DeNiro in The Untouchables.

10 JFK Assassination

Image via Warner Bros.

John F. Kennedy’s death is one of four assassinations on a U.S President in our nation’s history. Kennedy’s murder is possibly the most enduring out of the quartet because viewers have watched the killing take place in thirteen movies including JFK and Jackie.

John F. Kennedy’s death has stockpiled constant public interest and it’s not surprising that the event is continuously recycled for cinematic purposes. The assassination occasionally takes center stage during movies outside the biopic genre like Forrest Gump.

NEXT: The Oscars Needs to Fix Its Addiction to Biopics