The Super Bowl is more than just an annual football game between the two conference champions of the National Football League. It is perhaps the pop culture event of the year, with the halftime show and commercials drawing as much attention as the game itself. Although, due to the downward trend of the commercials as of late, the prestige of the Super Bowl as the cultural event of the year is waning. Not that it was ever high-art, but advertisements during the big game carried themselves with a sense of respectability. In recent years, celebrities have taken over the commercials to the detriment of their quality. As a society, we need to band together and admit that celebrity ads are painfully cringe worthy. Unfortunately, the future indicates that all we are capable of achieving is yelling at the sky because they are not going anywhere.

There was a time when Super Bowl commercials were reliant on creativity. Think back to the 1984-inspired Apple commercial directed by Ridley Scott or the appearance of the E-Trade baby in 2008. Corporations sought to push the boundaries as to what a 30- to 60-second advertisement could accomplish year after year. The occasional celebrity-centered ad back then was not taken for granted. Examples such as the Michael Jordan vs. Larry Bird game of H.O.R.S.E. in 1993 for McDonald's or the Betty White spot for Snickers in 2010 that kicked off its trademark "you're not you when you're hungry" slogan displayed effort in utilizing their figures ingeniously. As time went on, corporations got too greedy and relied more and more on the presence of celebrities to sell their product, although they are not the ones who are paying the price for it. As consumers of quality entertainment, we are.

The Half-Baked Utilization of Celebrities in Super Bowl Commercials

Sighing in disappointment that a celebrity you admire sold out for a Super Bowl ad has become as much of a tradition in early February as Tom Brady playing in the Super Bowl. The now-disgraced FTX somehow convinced famous curmudgeon Larry David to star in a spot for them last year. It plays like a bad parody of his persona on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and it makes you question how much of David's off-screen neurotic quirkiness is just an act. Other ads from last year's big game include Zendaya selling for Squarespace. The commercial does not want to make me build a website; it makes me want Zendaya to be in more movies and fewer phoned-in corporate endorsements with a narrator blandly detailing what the service has to offer in an alliterative fashion. Additionally, do you know who was the narrator? Andre 3000. Will he at least use his Squarespace paycheck to finally release a new album? Some viewers are still recovering from the painful cringe of watching the Uber Eats ad featuring Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltrow. Maybe this is just a personal gripe, but shouldn't they be above participating in commercials? Paltrow created her own lifestyle brand! Props to anyone who found Zac Efron's AT&T ad humorous. Subjectively speaking, there is something inherently soulless about a big star selling audiences fast Internet speed from a telecommunications company.

With each passing year, Super Bowl advertisement spots grow more and more expensive. They show no signs of ever getting cheaper, and so, obtaining a celebrity for strengthening brand awareness and promotion is viewed as a safe bet. The idea of marketing teams of businesses taking chances with their 30-second spot appears to be bygone. Of course, since the dawn of television, commercials in general have never fooled anyone into thinking they were about anything besides capital growth. However, a palpable effort was usually made to hide the fact that commercials are conceived to establish a transactional relationship with consumers. This effect was carried out through admirable inventiveness. Nowadays, Super Bowl ads are more interested in having audiences point at their screen like the Leonardo DiCaprio GIF rather than creativity. "Hey, it's Arnold Schwarzenegger playing Zeus!" "Can you believe Planet Fitness got Lindsay Lohan to star in their commercial?" Corporations merely appeal to the lowest common denominator of consumers. Their attempts to promote their product or service come off as more empty and soulless than ever before. Since all that matters to them is the bottom dollar, the cringe-worthy nature of these ads is the least of their worries.

Super Bowl Ads as Indictments of Popular Culture

A cousin to the celebrity Super Bowl commercial is the "reunion" of actors from a film or TV series. During last year's slate of ads, a renowned artist in David Chase not only approved of a Sopranos-related commercial for Chevy, but he even directed it. The dread of the nationwide premiere of the Breaking Bad reunion featuring tired-looking Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in an ad for PopCorners has settled in. Really, PopCorners? The iconic cable drama can't even sell out for Lays?

Cashing in on the popularity of shows is in the same boat of soullessness as the celebrity spots. Sure, Cranston and Paul are speaking and dressing like Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but their gravitas is so mailed in that it immediately feels cheap. Between this and the return of Alicia Silverstone as Cher from Clueless, the Super Bowl has unwittingly become a perfect encapsulation of contemporary pop culture. Our popular mediums are heavily dependent on reheating something beloved from the past rather than spawning original ideas.

Not only does the cringe factor of these commercials stem from their innate lack of creativity and wit, but they are also pertinent indictments of the status of stars in pop culture. Entertainment stars used to feel larger than life. Their glamour was attributed to their limited access from the viewer's perspective. Before, they could only be seen on the big screen at a movie theater or during a press tour for their upcoming project. This is not meant with any disrespect towards up-and-coming actors who are working in commercials to climb up the ladder, but starring in commercials should be beneath the likes of Zendaya and Zac Efron. Aaron Paul should be a movie star and not retreading a hacky portrayal of Breaking Bad to sell kettle corn chips. Audiences deserve more from the talented stars of the past and the future. There has been plenty of discourse over the last year or so surrounding the deemed "movie star crisis" in our culture. As long as prominent celebrities continue to be blatant salespeople for corporations, the outlook for movie stars is not shining very bright.