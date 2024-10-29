Wheel of Fortune fans were eager to see Pat Sajak give one last spin as host of the iconic show in the latest season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Unfortunately, the October premiere was pushed back to 2025. Only days before the series was set to air, ABC released that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, in addition to Press Your Luck and ABC News' Scamda, would premiere in 2025. According to the network's release, ABC has not only postponed the premiere but the entire season to prioritize Monday Night Football. To allow the season to air in its entirety without breaks, the network instead added six Monday Night Football simulcasts to its previously announced schedule; Monday Night Football regularly airs on ESPN.

Image via ABC

To avoid coverage between football and the 2024 election, ABC has bumped Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to the new year. With Pat Sajak having already filmed most, if not all, of the episodes of his sendoff series, fans will have to wait at least three months to say goodbye. The main reason for ABC's decision has to do with their ongoing partnership with the NFL and the network's airing of upcoming Super Bowls.

In the release, the network stated:

"ABC is a destination for marquee NFL programming including, as part of our new deal, Super Bowl 61 (February 2027), the first of two. The decision to add more simulcast games was made in conjunction with the NFL and is just for the 2024-25 season. This schedule leans into the cross-promotional opportunities, maximizing the reach of NFL programming across the Disney ecosystem. ESPN has already aired four exclusive games during the 2024 season and will have three additional exclusive games, with two in November and one in December. There are 25 games on ESPN’s 2024 NFL Schedule.”

Ryan Seacrest Will Live in Pat Sajak's Shadow Until He's Officially Retired

The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was filmed on the new, revamped set fit for the Ryan Seacrest-led era. Per usual, the big names would be playing for big wins for charity. With the stars coming out for Sajak's last hoorah, it's the fans who are disappointed to have a prolonged wait to see the former game show host. At the same time, it still means that Ryan Seacrest has to live in the shadows of his predecessor. An insider told The U.S. Sun, "You have to feel for Ryan Seacrest because he's willing to work in Pat's shadow for longer than expected he would have to when he signed up to take over Wheel." With a two-year contract for his new position, it's likely Seacrest will take the helm of future specials after this one airs.

When the season had a premiere date, there was a Wheel of Fortune teaser trailer available to watch on repeat until the series began. As it so happens, any traces of the trailer are wiped from any of the official accounts. However, some Wheel fans have posted it themselves. When the series does premiere, the celebrities spinning the infamous wheel include Dulce Sloan, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Katharine McPhee, Regina Hall, as well as the cast reunions of Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, and Rainn Wilson from The Office, and Sam Richardson, Randall Park, and Matt Walsh of Veep.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will premiere in 2025. Previous episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune are available to stream on Hulu.

