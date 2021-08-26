ABC has revealed the full guest lineup for Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, the successful spin-off of the iconic game show. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Season 2 will bring a new ensemble of contestants, as some of our favorite celebrities compete for the ultimate prize of $1 million. As in the previous season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, the prize money will go to a charity of the winner’s choice.

The complete list of celebrity contestants includes Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.

The first season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiered last January, but the show is already coming back for a new season next month due to its success. Contrary to the original Wheel of Fortune, this spin-off is rated TV-PG for the slightly more adult content and the banter between hosts and celebrities. Season 1 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune consists of eight one-hour-long episodes, but there’s still no episode count for Season 2. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on ABC Sunday, September 26, at 8 p.m. EDT. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

