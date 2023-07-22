The Big Picture Vanna White will continue her role as host in the spinoff show Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and may have received a pay raise.

While White's contract for the main Wheel of Fortune series is still uncertain, her presence is integral and her role would be difficult to replace.

Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune starting in Season 42, and he will also serve as a consulting producer on the series.

After the sudden exit of stalwart host Pat Sajak from the long-running weekday primetime game show Wheel of Fortune, fans of the series were left wondering whether Sajak's cohost Vanna White was also set to exit the series. However, it looks White will at the very least continue her role in some capacity, as she has just inked a deal to return as host for the spinoff, so to speak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. And according to the Deadline report, it looks like White may have gotten a long overdue pay raise as well.

White's current contract for the main Wheel of Fortune series is still up in the air, though her current contract runs through 2024. Her cohost, Sajak, announced his departure from the series this June, in a decision that came as a shock to many. Sajak's replacement was quickly procured, however, and Ryan Seacrest was announced to host only a few weeks after Sajak's announced departure. Seacrest is, of course, a natural follow-up to Sajak, as Seacrest's professional specialty seems to be in filling some pretty big hosting shoes. He did so for the famous Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in the 2000s, and he also co-hosted LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for several years.

The decision to quickly replace Sajak was likely strategic, as to avoid any chaos similar to what Wheel of Fortune's time slot neighbor series, Jeopardy, faced when searching for a new host. Sajak will still serve as host for the upcoming 41st season of the show, however, Seacrest will take over during Season 42, and he will also serve as a consulting producer on the series. The game show has been renewed through Season 45.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is a spinoff of the original series. It offers a grand prize of $1 million to celebrity contestants (don't worry, the prize goes to a charity of the competitor's choosing). The celebrities play together in friendly competition, spinning the iconic wheel and solving puzzles. Previous competitors in the series have included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jack Black, Julie Bowen, and RuPaul Charles among others.

No decision has been made regarding White's contract for the main series, however, her presence has become an integral part of the series as a whole, and her role would perhaps be even more difficult to fill than Sajak's. White joined the show in 1982, over 40 years ago. Both Wheel of Fortune and its celebrity version are produced by Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Jeopardy.