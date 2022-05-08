Despite only running for two seasons on Disney Channel, Lizzie McGuire is remembered as a mega hit Disney Channel classic. Airing at the start of the most iconic Disney Channel era, the show that rose Hilary Duff to fame is memorable not only for its combination of teen drama and serious subjects, but for all of its major guest stars.

From the cast's close family members to their then-teen heartthrob boyfriends to future stars of Disney Channel, Lizzie McGuire was the place to guest star for current and rising talent in the early 2000's.

Aaron Carter As Himself

One of the most memorable Disney Channel Christmas episodes came from Lizzie McGuire and featured one of the biggest pop stars of the time.

Aaron Carter, who would be linked romantically to Hilary Duff not long after, guest-starred as himself, and his chemistry with Duff was strong from the start. When Lizzie, Miranda and Gordo sneak onto the set of Carter's new music video, the girls end up as backup dancers, and Lizzie even gets a kiss on the cheek from the singer.

Doris Roberts As Grandma Ruth

When Doris Roberts wasn't playing the hysterical matriarch on Everybody Loves Raymond, she was living it up on Lizzie McGuire.

Doris played Grandma Ruth, the newly free-spirited grandmother of Gordo, who comes to town and unknowingly frustrates her grandson with her hippie-like lifestyle. Only Robert could pull off the role of a grandma who enjoys parachuting, sushi, and going by the name of Gorgeous in this hilarious guest appearance.

Steven Tyler As Himself

Lizzie McGuire really topped it with its Christmas episodes, and Season 2 brought in Steven Tyler as a secret Santa.

Tyler played himself disguised as Santa Claus, who ends up performing a rockin' rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" atop Lizzie's float in the local Christmas parade. Tyler's children Taj and Chelsea also made cameos in the episode along with their father.

Haylie Duff As Amy

Before she guest-starred on That's So Raven, Hilary Duff's real-life sister Haylie Duff made an appearance on Lizzie McGuire.

Haylie Duff played Amy, the cousin of Lizzie's middle school rival Kate Sanders, who brought trouble everywhere she went. Duff went on to guest-star in two more episodes of her sister's show, and later provide the singing voice of Isabella in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

David Carradine As David

Lizzie McGuire starred Robert Carradine as Lizzie and Matt's dad Sam McGuire, and it was only fitting that his real-life half-brother, actor and martial artist David Carradine.

In one of the most famous episodes of Lizzie McGuire in history, while Lizzie and Miranda were shopping for bras for the first time, Matt, Gordo and Sam were home making a martial arts movie. Sam gets his good friend David in on the film, who is a kung fu teacher that Sam says is "like a brother" to him, giving a nod to their real-life brotherly bond.

Kyla Pratt As Brooke Baker

Before she was voicing Penny Proud on The Proud Family, Kyla Pratt started her Disney Channel career with a guest stint on Lizzie McGuire.

Pratt played Brooke Baker, the new girlfriend of Gordo who inadvertently steals him from his friends Lizzie and Miranda. Pratt and Lizzie's portrayer Hilary Duff would later perform "Circle of Life" together in the first-ever Disney Channel Circle of Stars.

Frankie Muniz As Himself

When Frankie Muniz wasn't playing Malcolm Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle, he was guest-starring on an episode of Lizzie McGuire cleverly titled "Lizzie in the Middle."

Muniz appeared as himself, who comes to town to film a new movie and befriends Lizzie in the process, accidentally getting her involved in paparazzi drama. Muniz and Duff would play opposite each other again a year later in the teen spy comedy Agent Cody Banks.

Sara Paxton As Holly

This Lizzie McGuire guest star was almost so much more because actress Sara Paxton was originally considered for the lead role of Lizzie.

Although Hilary Duff ended up as the star, Paxton still got the chance to appear on the Disney Channel hit as Holly. Classmate and current Class President, Holly must induct the newly-elected Class President, whether it ended up being Lizzie, her archnemesis Kate, or the strange Larry Tugdeman.

Orlando Brown As Travis Elliott

Orlando Brown was no stranger to Disney Channel in the early 2000's — famously playing Eddie on That's So Raven and voicing Sticky on The Proud Family — but an earlier role came in a guest appearance on Lizzie McGuire.

Brown played Travis Elliott, who acted opposite Miranda in a school play, a parody of Grease called "Greasier," with Travis in a leather Danny Zuko-esque jacket and Miranda in a "good Sandy" getup.

Phill Lewis As Principal Tweedy

Not long before Phill Lewis was trying to manage a hotel and a cruise ship as Mr. Mosby on Suite Life of Zack and Cody and its spin-off Suite Life on Deck, he played a different authority figure for a three-episode stint on Lizzie McGuire.

Lewis played Principal Tweedy, the principal of Lizzie's junior high, who was considered unpopular for once canceling the Spring Fling and saying Lizzie's little brother Matt belonged in the school's gifted program.

