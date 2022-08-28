Days of Our Lives has aired on NBC for nearly 60 years, with more to come when they make the jump to the network's streaming service Peacock this Fall. But the long-running soap has been home to more than just soap vets like Deidre Hall and Alison Sweeney and rising talents like Chandler Massey and Billy Flynn.

Due to its worldwide popularity in the 80s that has lasted well into the 2000s, several well-known celebrities have visited Salem in the show's six decades on television in both one-time guest appearances and recurring roles.

Kathie Lee Gifford As Nurse Callahan

Before she became the co-host of several morning talk shows, including Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and Kathie Lee and Hoda, Kathie Lee Gifford was no stranger to daytime, working as an extra on Days of Our Lives in the 70s.

But on a 1976 episode, Gifford was promoted to a "six-liner" named Nurse Callahan and was credited in the episode as Kathie Lee Johnson, as the actress and host revealed during the soap's 50th anniversary in 2015.

Jackie Cox As Herself

Darius Rose shot to fame as drag queen Jackie Cox when they placed fourth on Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race and later competed on the spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked. But the star is no stranger to spin-offs.

Cox first made her soap debut with a guest appearance on the Days of Our Lives Peacock spin-off Beyond Salem in 2021 as herself, who was said to be an old friend of the skeevy Leo Stark. Cox later made her way to Salem when she guest-starred on DOOL in 2022 with a plan to crash Leo's wedding to Craig Wesley.

Tara Reid As Ashley

Tara Reid is best known for her roles in movies like American Pie, The Big Lebowski and Josie and the Pussycats, but the actress made her second television debut with a short-lived, recurring role on Days of Our Lives.

A year after appearing as Sandy in an episode of Saved by the Bell: The New Class, the young actress appeared on the soap in a handful of episodes as a character named Ashley.

Pat Sajak As Kevin Hathaway

When he wasn't hosting Wheel of Fortune over the last four decades, Pat Sajak had several guest-starring roles on popular television shows, all thanks to his acting debut on Days of Our Lives in 1983.

In a recurring role he held in between hosting Wheel of Fortune, Sajak played a radio host named Kevin Hathaway. At the same time, fellow DOOL co-stars like Deidre Hall and James Reynolds have appeared on the game show over the years, acting as a Days reunion.

LeAnn Rimes As Madison

While LeAnn Rimes is best known for her hits "Blue" and "How Do I Live," the country singer has never been a stranger to the acting world, including a one-episode stint on Days of Our Lives at just 16 years old.

Rimes played Madison, a teenage runaway who shared scenes with Eric Brady, played by Supernaturalstar Jensen Ackles, whose on-screen chemistry led to speculation of a real-life fling between the two actors.

Pamela Anderson As Cindy

Smack-dab between her role as Lisa on Home Improvement and her breakout role as C.J. on Baywatch, actress and model Pamela Anderson had a two-episode stint on Days of Our Lives in 1992.

Anderson played Cindy, and while little is remembered about the character, she did star in scenes alongside DOOL alums Melissa Reeves and Matthew Ashford as supercouple Jack and Jennifer.

Ross Mathews As Chris

Ross Mathews is best known as a talk show correspondent with memorable gigs on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Drew Barrymore Show, but he is also no stranger to acting.

Mathews took on the role of Chris in 2008, a Salemite who ran into Sami Brady at the local gym and found himself a part of her plot to spy on her ex and his new girlfriend. Chris appeared in Salem again later that year as Kate Roberts' new assistant.

Kyle Richards As Casey McGraw

Kyle Richards is best known for her character Lindsay Wallace in the 1978 Halloween and later reprising the memorable role in the film's reboots, 2021's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends, as well as her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside DOOL alums Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna.

But in between her stints as a Michael Myers victim and real housewife, Richards appeared on the soap in 2013 as Casey McGraw, a modeling agent hired by Gabi's devious husband to recruit her to move to New York and get her away from Salem.

Marla Gibbs As Olivia Price

Marla Gibbs is most remembered for her role as maid Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, with her most recent gig being an unknown character in the 2022 VOD film Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

Gibbs made her DOOL debut in 2021 as Olivia Price, the mother of Jackee Harry's Paulina, who knew her daughter's biggest secret: Paulina was the biological mother of Lani Price, daughter of Salem favorite Abe Carver.

