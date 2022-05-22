Aside from their loveable characters, heartwarming stories, and how they brought a whole new vision to computer animation, Pixar has always been known for its superstar voice actors. Kicking off their successful film collection with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen voicing Woody and Buzz in Toy Story, the studio went on to have the likes of Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Craig T. Nelson, and a slew of others on their roster.

But with every Pixar film being home to dozens of characters, a few household names listed on the end credits may have slipped through the cracks. From legendary actors to Disney Channel stars, several big names have had the opportunity to lend their voices to a Pixar character.

Ashley Tisdale As Lead Blueberry Scout ('A Bug's Life')

Ashley Tisdale launched her career on Disney Channel, first as a main character on Suite Life of Zack and Cody, before skyrocketing to fame thanks to her portrayal of Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film franchise.

But one of Tisdale's first lesser-known roles was as a minor character in 1998's A Bug's Life. At just 12 years old, the actress voiced the leader of the Blueberry Scouts, of which Dot is a dedicated member.

John Krasinski As Frank McCay (Monsters University)

Mindy Kaling and Phyllis Smith as Disgust and Sadness in Inside Out weren't the only actors from The Office to voice Pixar characters. In 2013, John Krasinski, best known for his role as Jim Halpert, made a cameo in the Monsters, Inc sequel, Monsters University.

Krasinski lent his voice to "Frightening" Frank McCay, a scary but popular alumni of Monsters University who inspires a little Mike Wazowski to become a scarer when he grows up.

Idris Elba As Fluke ('Finding Dory')

From Thor to Luther, Golden Globe Award-winning actor Idris Elba has a long and eclectic résumé under his belt, with one lesser-known acting credit in a popular Pixar film.

Though his role wasn't big, it was definitely memorable when Elba portrayed Fluke in Finding Dory opposite Dominic West as Rudder, the two cooky sea lions who become possessive of their favorite rock and bark at other sea lions to stay away.

Michael Keaton As Chick Hicks (Cars), Ken (Toy Story 3)

Hollywood legend Michael Keaton has voiced close to a dozen animated characters over his decades-long career, with two of those characters being from Pixar films.

Keaton made his Pixar debut as Lightning McQueen's racecar rival Chick Hicks in Cars, then lent his voice to Barbie's hunk Ken in Toy Story 3 and the Toy Story Toons short Hawaiin Vacation.

Ty Burell As Bailey (Finding Dory)

In 2016, alongside his fellow Modern Family castmate — Ed O'Neill as the seven-tentacled octopus Hank — Ty Burell also had a prominent role in Finding Dory, the long-awaited sequel to Finding Nemo.

Burell took on the role of the Marine Life Institute's big beluga whale Bailey, whose antics annoy his aquatic neighbors but charm his new friend Dory.

Whoopi Goldberg As Stretch (Toy Story 3)

Whoopi Goldberg has had a long history working with Disney — from voicing Shenzi in The Lion King to appearing as herself in The Muppets to having a life-like animatronic on the old Disney's California Adventure ride Superstar Limo.

But in 2010, Goldberg brought her talents over to Pixar for a cameo in Toy Story 3, where she played Stretch, a glittery toy octopus who doubled as one of Lotso's henchmen.

Jason Lee As Syndrome ('The Incredibles')

Just before starring in My Name Is Earl, Jason Lee became a famous Pixar supervillain in 2004's The Incredibles.

The actor voiced the film's main antagonist, Syndrome, who starts as Mr. Incredible's biggest fan Buddy Pine but becomes evil after getting turned down by his literal hero. Lee reprised his villainous role for the Pixar short Jack-Jack Attack in 2005.

Kelsey Grammer As The Prospector ('Toy Story 2')

Villains have been a key part of the Toy Story films — from Sid Phillips to Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear to the Evil Emperor Zurg — and actor Kelsey Grammer got to voice one of the most hated of them all.

Grammer gave his voice to The Prospector, better known as Stinky Pete, who turns out to be an unexpected antagonist in Toy Story 2 when he attempts to stop Woody from going back home to Andy so he and the rest of the Round-Up gang can be sold to a toy museum in Japan.

Samuel L. Jackson As Frozone ('The Incredibles')

Among his many accolades as an actor in famous films, one of Samuel L. Jackson's most popular roles may surprise you.

Jackson starred as the fan-favorite character Lucius Best, better known as Mr. Incredible's superhero compatriot Frozone in The Incredibles, and reprised the role 14 years later in its sequel Incredibles 2.

Andrew Stanton As Evil Emperor Zurg (Toy Story 2)

From shorts to feature films, Pixar's main man Andrew Stanton has written, animated, directed, and produced over two dozen works for Pixar, including Toy Story 2, having a hand in all those notable Easter eggs.

But Stanton got an extra title for this film when he was given a voice role, bringing to life that deep, intimating sound of Evil Emperor Zurg's voice. It wouldn't be the last time Stanton lent his voice to a memorable character, later taking on the totally radical role of Crush in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

