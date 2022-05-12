Full House blessed TGIF — and several other channels in syndication for decades that followed — with its hysterical jokes, heartfelt life lessons, and an ensemble cast that put a smile on your face the second they came on screen.

But the sitcom was also the place to be for 80s and 90s superstars in acting, singing, and sports. From familiar TGIF faces, a bunch of friends of John Stamos, and an unexpected basketball star, Full House became an even fuller home when it hosted a slew of notable guest stars.

The Beach Boys As Themselves

As long-time friends of John Stamos, The Beach Boys graced The Tanner residence on more than one occasion and befriended Stamos' rockstar character Uncle Jesse.

The band made two guest appearances on the show, singing with Jesse and the rest of The Tanners in spontaneous jam sessions. Beach Boy member Mike Love also made a solo appearance, performing "Be True To Your School" in celebration of "Wake Up, San Francisco" reaching their goal at their first telethon.

Danielle Fishel As Jennifer P.

Just before she became the strange and intriguing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, Danielle Fishel appeared on another TGIF show.

Fishel appeared in two episodes as Jennifer P., one half of the popular valley girl duo at Stephanie's school pegged "The Jennifers." Jennifer P. memorably helped convince Stephanie she should get her ears pierced, and later bullies Stephanie's friend Charles for having an accident that keeps him out of school.

Scott Baio As Pete Bianco

Toward the end of his Charles in Charge days, Scott Baio made a guest appearance on Full House as Pete Bianco, an old friend of Jesse's who shows up and convinces Jesse to drop his Mr. Mom role and go back to being bad boy Dr. Dare.

30 years later, Baio would have a falling out with Jesse's portrayer John Stamos, who offered to take on Baio's signature role of Chachi in a Happy Days reunion that helped fundraise for the Democratic Party, due to Baio's differing beliefs.

Doris Roberts As Granny Tanny

Doris Roberts made plenty of guest appearances throughout her career, but one of the most notable was her role on Full House as Danny's mother Claire, nicknamed "Granny Tanny" by Michelle. Claire enjoys being needed by her son and grandchildren so much that she attempts to move into the already-full house, kicking Jesse and Joey out in the process.

While Roberts played Claire Tanner in Seasons 3, she wasn't the first portrayer of the character. Danny's mother was originally played by Alice Hirson in the pilot episode, as well as one more Season 1 episode.

Jaleel White As Steve Urkel

A Season 4 episode of Full House included a special TGIF crossover featuring Jaleel White as his fan-favorite Family Matters character, Steve Urkel.

Urkel plays a key role in assuring Stephanie that her new glasses make her look anything but dorky, and he even gets a lesson in swagger from the cool Uncle Jesse, who teaches him how to strut. Urkel then teaches Jesse his nerdy walk in return.

Kristian Alfonso As Robin Winslow

In the midst of her Days of Our Lives fame as part of the supercouple Bo and Hope, Kristian Alfonso made a guest appearance on Season 1 as Jesse's love interest Robin Winslow. Robin works at the same TV station as Danny and starts to crush on Jesse for the way he takes care of Michelle.

Alfonso later made another appearance on the show, this time uncredited, as a judge on Star Search when Joey performs for the show in a Season 3 episode.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Himself

An episode in Full House's final season centers around Danny, Jesse, and Joey playing basketball in a celebrity basketball game until it's revealed that Jesse can't shoot a single basket.

Pegged "one of the best players in the history of basketball" by DJ, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes a guest appearance as himself, who is the celebrity referee for the game and managers to give Jesse some much-needed pointers.

Frankie Avalon And Annette Funicello As Themselves

When Joey gets the chance of a lifetime in Season 4 to make it big in Hollywood and star in a beach-themed sitcom, he becomes part of a famous cast of actors.

Beach Party movie stars Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello appear as themselves, who star in the new sitcom alongside Joey. During the episode, Becky reveals her crush on Frankie while Danny is recognized by Annette as the fan who once sent her a letter sprayed with his favorite scent: Lemon Pledge.

Kin Shriner As Sheriff

Kin Shriner is best known for his decades-long recurring role on General Hospital as Scott Baldwin, who infamously punched Luke out of jealousy at Luke and Laura's famous daytime wedding.

During another memorable TV wedding, Shriner made a guest appearance as an unnamed sheriff. The sheriff arrests Jesse on his wedding day, acting as a General Hospital reunion for Shriner and John Stamos, who bother appeared on GH together in the early 80s.

Kirk Cameron As Steve

Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron made a guest appearance on the first season of Full House for a very special reason.

Cameron is the real-life brother of DJ's portrayer Candace Cameron Bure, who appeared as cousin Steve, who disappoints DJ with his new teenage interests instead of hanging out with her like he used to.

