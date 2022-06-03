While Full House was home to dozens of memorable guest stars in its eight seasons back in the 90s, its 2015 Netflix reboot Fuller House opened the Tanner house to even more familiar faces.

Not only did the reboot feature a slew of beloved actors like John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and the late Bob Saget, but the door was always open for notable guest stars to stop by. From the cast's friends and family to Dancing With The Stars alums to the hottest 90s boy band, Fuller House became known for its unexpected cameos.

New Kids On The Block As Themselves

Back when DJ and Kimmy — as well as their portrayers Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber — were teenagers, boy band New Kids On The Block stole every young girl's heart. So, Fuller House became full of 90s nostalgia when the band guest-starred in Season 2.

Joey McIntire, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Danny Wood appeared as themselves in an episode all about celebrating DJ's birthday at an NKOTB concert and even sang two songs. Due to a scheduling conflict with Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg was only able to appear via video call.

McKenna Grace As Rose Harbenberger

Long before she was busting ghosts as Phoebe in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, actress McKenna Grace played the recurring character of Rose Harbenberger on Fuller House from Season 2 to Season 5.

While Rose only appeared for eight episodes throughout four seasons, she was considered Max Fuller's soulmate and was also referred to by him as "Madame President" despite running for fourth-grade class president against her.

Maks And Val Chmerkovskiy As Themselves

Despite their Dancing With The Stars fame and success, dancer brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy were just two of the many DWTS pros who took the leap to acting careers.

Among their several acting gigs were guest appearances on two episodes of Fuller House where the brothers played themselves and danced with former DWTS contestants Jodie Sweetin and Candance Cameron Bure.

Mindy Sterling As Gloria Feinstein

Actress Mindy Sterling has appeared on dozens of sitcoms in her decades-long career — from the mean English teacher on iCarly to portraying a real-life Yenta on The Goldbergs — and in 2019, she added Fuller House to her résumé.

Sterling guest-starred on Season 5 as Gloria Feinstein, one half of an obnoxious couple in the same cooking class as DJ and Steve, who vow to take down the couple during the cooking competition.

Tanner Buchanan As Chad Brad Bradley

Before he was waxing on and off as Robby Keene on Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, actor Tanner Buchanan was appearing on a couple of episodes of another Netflix hit.

Buchanan played Chad Brad Bradley on Season 3 of Fuller House, where he gets into a dance-off with Ramona and later ditches the homecoming dance Ramona planned for his own house party.

Eva LaRue As Teri Tanner

Eva LaRue's career spans from film to sitcoms to daytime dramas, and her gig on Fuller House gave her the honor of portraying Mrs. Danny Tanner for the show's pilot.

LaRue played Teri Tanner, the unexpected wife of Danny who longs for when they can move to LA to be away from the house full of children and grandchildren until their divorce in Season 3.

Bruno Tonioli As Signore Giuseppe Pignoli

Bruno Tonioli has been a judge on Dancing With The Stars since Season 1, later offering 9's and 10's to Candance Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Juan Pablo Di Pace during their stints on the reality show.

But during Season 2 of Fuller House, Tonioli took on a new role when he played Signore Giuseppe Pignoli, a dance coach who Ramona has trouble impressing until she performs a Tango with her father.

Josh Peck As Ben

Full House's John Stamos and Drake and Josh star Josh Peck became fast friends when they played father and son on FOX's 2015 comedy Grandfathered, and later got to reunite for two episodes of Fuller House.

Peck played Ben, a young, tech-savvy dad who first assumes Jesse is Pamela's grandfather, then insults his parenting skills involving toys and refined sugar instead of Ben's preference for iPads and gluten-free, sugar-free fonuts.

Natasha Bure As Isabel

Not only is Nastsha Bure known for her roles in Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, but she's also known as the rising actress daughter of Candace Cameron Bure.

Bure made a guest appearance on Season 5 of Fuller House alongside her mother when she played Isabel, a University of California student who hopes Ramona will join her sorority despite Kimmy and DJ crashing their party.

Kirk Cameron As Himself

When Kirk Cameron wasn't playing Mike Seaver on 1985's Growing Pains, he was making a guest appearance on his younger sister's show Full House as Steve, the cousin of DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle who disappoints DJ when he would rather hang out with the guys instead of his female cousins.

But Cameron later guest-starred on Fuller House as himself, who takes Kimmy on a date, during which she informs him that she had his poster on her wall growing up.

