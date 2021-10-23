NBC has revealed the first look of Celina Smith as Annie in the upcoming production of Annie Live, seated beside her iconic dog Sandy. Smith is no stranger to musicals. She played Young Nala in the touring company of The Lion King and most recently starred as Rebecca in Tyler Perry's Young Dylan on Nickelodeon, but taking on the role of orphan Annie is going to put her in a national spotlight.

Annie Live also stars Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, and Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis.

Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinski are executive producing the live musical event with Lear deBessonet and Rudzinski directing. Sergio Trujillo is set to choreograph the musical, with costume designs by Paul Tazewell, production design by Jason Sherwood, and music direction by Stephen Oremus. The entire production will be produced by Chloe Productions.

NBC described the musical as:

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

The musical has had plenty of remakes and revivals over the last few decades, but it became a household favorite with the 1982 film starring Aileen Quinn as Annie with a supporting cast of Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters. The most recent Annie remake starred Quvenzhané Wallis, Jamie Foxx, and Rose Byrne, but we have yet to see a live-action version of Annie on television.

We have lived through Rent Live! and Grease Live!, but there is something so soothing about Annie's story that might make this one of the best live-musical broadcasts yet. We all sing along to songs like "Tomorrow" or "Maybe," and now a new generation will get to celebrate Celina Smith as their Annie. We can't wait to see her shine in the NBC broadcast of Annie Live! After all, it has been a hard knock life for us these past few years.

Annie Live! premieres on NBC on December 2, 2021. Check out the first look at Celina Smith as Annie and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan below:

