Writer-director Céline Sciamma has always been one of the most adept filmmakers out there, especially when it comes to creating a profound feeling in the subtle and sublime. The key to this is in how she is just so good at finding a distinct vision through the eyes of her characters, seeing the world through their point of view with both a sense of care and a commitment to crafting an honest experience. This has been felt in her work on outstanding films from 2019's vibrant Portrait of a Lady on Fire all the way back to her dynamite 2007 debut Water Lilies. She is always in complete command of her craft when it comes to using both the wondrous technical and thematic tools to incredible effect. Watching her films is like getting enveloped in the details of a world, finding beauty in the nooks and crannies where you wouldn’t otherwise look. You feel the richness of the texture in both setting and character wash over you with every single decision she makes, ensuring you feel the life flowing out of every frame.

This continues to be felt in Sciamma’s poetic Petite Maman, a drama about a young girl dealing with loss who finds herself drawn into a fantasy that takes her back through time. Sciamma does this without the pretense we typically see with big effects or flashy sequences. Instead, it is a film that sneaks up on you with its decisive construction and control of its deliberate tone that overwhelms you with how precise it all is. This all becomes an experience that brings us back through time along with its characters, replicating the feeling of being a child with such perfection that it begins to feel as if this was your experience growing up, too.

Image via NEON

The pacing of the story makes everything feel like a string of memories that are being gently pulled loose from the recesses of your mind. It is all about the awe of youth where everything is a discovery, both in terms of the joys of the world and the tragedies that are just around the corner as well. This combination of sweetness and loss is so deeply felt because of how focused Sciamma is in her presentation. It is a masterclass in the quiet power of cinema.

RELATED: 'Petite Maman' Trailer Invites Audiences to a Wondrous and Acclaimed Child's Tale

The way the scenes are built is simultaneously beguiling and bold as they create an authentic sense of youthful innocence. It creates the feeling of truly seeing through the eyes of a child, eschewing rules or direction to fully embrace the idea of play. Key to this is how Nelly, played by a delightful and dedicated Joséphine Sanz, is a precocious force of nature who is left largely on her own to work through the recent loss of her grandmother. The world is framed with her in mind, observing the details a child would be fascinated by that adults would most often pass over. She finds beauty in constructing a fort in the woods, gathering branches and decorations that would otherwise be dismissed as rubbish if you weren’t looking for them. This makes the central connection of the film all the more impactful as Nelly finds a friend in someone her own age who understands and shares in her curiosity about the world. However, this is not in the way one would expect, as Sciamma creates an unending yet understated sense of whimsy to push back against the weight of loss that bookends the film.

It is both delicate and quietly devastating, proceeding with a patient pace that mimics the carefree nature of growing up intermixed with the impact tragedy can have on shaping your development. The feeling it evokes is like looking through a kaleidoscope of experience, each one flashing briefly before your eyes before cutting to the next moment in time. This is occasionally punctuated by a sound bridge, like when a light switch is turned off, or a match cut that indicates the passing of time within the confines of a room. This folding in of both time and space is something you don’t fully appreciate until you reflect back on just how remarkably authentic it was. Sciamma recreates the timelessness of youth unbound by deadlines or rules, establishing a loving liminal space between two realities. It is a film that only grows deeper on a second watch, making your soul sing in a simple moment where our two young characters take to the water on a boat to just paddle around. They do so without purpose or a goal, instead just wanting to experience the unknown that is out there.

This may feel like a conflict-free experience in how it is uninterested in a typical plot progression or standard narrative construction. Yet that is precisely what makes Petite Maman such a wondrous experience. It's as fleeting as the youth it captures. We know this sublime life will not last as we already are getting glimpses of the pains of growing up to come.

Though in the small moments of its equally small characters, there is a sense of joy that remains honest in how heartfelt it is. Just because it captures the deceptively simple life of childhood doesn’t make it any less of an accomplishment. If anything, it is even more remarkable because of how it uses all the tools at its disposal to put you in a time and place that is distant from where you may be right now. We have grown into the older characters that are on the margins of the film, siloed away from the innocence of our youth by the trappings and tribulations of adulthood.

That the film then brings us into the world of those still experiencing what we have now lost so effectively is a triumph of filmmaking. Sciamma uses her lens to recall the wonder of the world with a sharp eye that opens up a soft and sweet emotional core. When it all ends with a final hug of recognition, it is a mark of the film’s thematic and technical achievement.

Petite Maman is now playing in theaters.

10 Woman-Directed Movies That Should Have Won An Oscar

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Chase Hutchinson (138 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe