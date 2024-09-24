Everyone needs a place to call home, but in Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman's case, that place might be too good to be true. Lionsgate unveiled the trailer for their new thriller Cellar Door, which features the pair as a grieving couple seeking a fresh start after a miscarriage. Their luck takes a remarkable turn upon meeting a wealthy homeowner, played by Laurence Fishburne, keen to leave his luxurious abode behind. He offers to gift the house to the couple under one all-important condition — never open the cellar door. As the footage shows, though, that's easier said than done, as its secrets begin to haunt them. With the reveal, the film is also confirmed for a release in theaters and on-demand on November 1.

The trailer highlights how lost the couple are as they look listlessly at various houses throughout the neighborhood until a neighbor recommends them to Emmett Claymore (Fishburne). Well-dressed and gentlemanly, he walks them through his home, which appears perfect in every way, albeit far out of the price range for the average buyer. Yet, he questions them about what would happen if the house were theirs and if it would truly make them happy. Seemingly out of goodwill and a need to escape the past himself, Emmett leaves them a note and the deed with only the instruction never to open the cellar, something they're initially willing to ignore as the spark in their lives is reignited. However, the perfect facade begins to fade as they hear creaking in the home at night and their new neighbors hint that nobody can remain in the house for long. Between secret passages, a strange missing persons' case surrounding Emmett, and police suddenly scoping out the couple, the circumstances surrounding the house are too mysterious to be ignored for long.

Cellar Door may boost the talents of a trio of acclaimed actors, but the trailer also highlights a fourth and arguably even more important star — the house itself. The footage acts as a tour of the home, which boasts a mix of modern furniture and rustic architecture to strike a perfectly impressive middle ground. Yet, the vast rooms and many corners also make it feel almost labyrinthine with secrets that could lurk anywhere. Sticking out like a sore thumb is the cellar itself, marked by an obvious, worn wooden door with a padlock that only serves to haunt whoever owns the home. It makes for a strong, eerie setting for whatever psychological thrills are about to go down between the couple as their dream becomes a nightmare.

'Cellar Door's Director Is No Stranger to Thrillers

Vaughn Stein directed Cellar Door, which was initially announced under the title The Offer. It serves as his first film since 2021's Every Breath You Take with Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, and Sam Claflin, though his best-known project, the Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg-led darkly comedic noir revenge thriller Terminal, hit screens back in 2018. He's also behind the 2020 mystery film Inheritance once again pairing him with Pegg alongside Lily Collins. Star-studded thrillers are right up Stein's alley, and his latest paired him with writers Sam Scott and Lori Evans Taylor.

Cellar Door will arrive in theaters and on-demand on November 1. Check out the trailer in the player above and see the official poster below.