Cely Vazquez has tried to find love twice now on both Love Island USA and Love Island Games. Now, instead of going the reality television route, she's searching for love differently: dating apps. Talking with Vazquez, it's clear that she loves the fans she got from both shows, but her real love lies within her music and trying to find someone to share her success with who isn't from the Villa.

"It's so fun because I've never used dating apps before," Vazquez said in a conversation with Collider. "It's just that in combination with dating in the real world. Obviously, in the Villa, it's so different. You're literally on an island, nobody's escaping there. But dating outside and using Chispa has just been so fun because it's a whole new world that I've never embarked on. It's just been so cool because I get to meet people at my leisure time, at my fingertips and in my culture, which is the best part." Chispa is a dating app for Latinos and Vazquez is hopeful that this is her chance to find love outside of coupling up.

Interestingly, Vazquez has moved from games to finding love to dating apps, something many feel is a big game in itself. For Vazquez though, she doesn't feel like Chispa is game-like. "I haven't felt that," she said. "I've actually felt it to be a lot more low-key. I feel like since I've been on it, I've made some friends, and I've also met a lot of cuties that I'm interested in. So, for me, it takes off the pressure of it. Because I can do it in my own time. I'm making the decisions. I'm in control rather than in the Villa when it's 'Go, go go, challenge games." In Collider's chat with Vazquez, she dished on her overall journey in trying to find "the one."

Cely Vazquez Wouldn't Rule Out a Third Season on 'Love Island'

Vazquez was in the Villa twice. The first time, she was part of the season of Love Island USA which was during the pandemic, and the "Villa" was actually on a rooftop in Las Vegas. The second time she got to go back to the Villa, she was able to be on an island. She did love returning to the show. "It was so cool, honestly," she said. "The stakes are higher because now the challenges have entered the chat and the challenges have always been there, but now they have more weight. I felt very lucky to have the opportunity to go back in because it's not something that I ever thought I would get that opportunity. So, I took it one day at a time because I knew they were going to throw some curveballs in there, and they totally did, but I was just so grateful for it. We're gonna do our best. And just hopefully whatever's meant to be will be, but in terms of mentally preparing, I was just so excited for it that I don't even think I needed any mental preparation. I was just excited to get back in there."

Would she go back to the Villa for a third time though? "Oh, I'm absolutely a never say never type of girl," she said. If she did, she might get some song inspiration because when asked, she said she takes inspiration from everywhere. "I feel like I take inspiration from just about anything," she said. "I actually started doodling the other day, writing down thoughts about someone I've been chatting with on Chispa. Just the cute little conversation that I had. I was like, 'Ooh, this would make a good song.' So I started writing some little snippets or whatever, because I literally take inspiration when I tell you from everything. I mean everything, it's constant little jingles in my head. So I definitely think every experience, especially when it comes to dating, can be a song."

