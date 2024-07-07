The Big Picture Cemetery Man is a 1994 film blending horror, gothic romance, and existentialism, following a cemetery caretaker who must kill zombies each night.

The film features memorable zombie designs and iconic moments, as well as several love stories involving the protagonist.

Existentialism takes center stage as the film questions the protagonist's grip on reality, leaving viewers uncertain about the true nature of events.

Campy zombie violence meets Lynchian absurdism in one of Martin Scorsese’s favorite films from the '90s! Michele Soavi’s 1994 Cemetery Man lives at a cross-section of various genres; traditional horror, gothic romance, and existentialism. Based on Tiziano Sclavi’s novel, Dellamorte Dellamorte, Cemetery Man follows Francesco Dellamorte (Rupert Everett), the primary caretaker of a cemetery infested with zombies. The task of killing the zombies and returning them to their graves every night falls to Francesco and his helper, Gnaghi (François Hadji-Lazaro). While the constant killing of zombies gives the film a lot of gore to work with, Dellamorte’s tragic love life provides most of the emotional meat. Cemetery Man operates as a series of vignettes, with the zombies and romance acting as framing devices. The fragmented structuring of Cemetery Man allows Soavi to show Dellamorte’s rapid deterioration throughout the film.

On the Surface, ‘Cemetery Man’ Is a Zombie Horror

The “returners” as Dellamorte calls them, are classic, creature-feature zombies. The movie makes the most of its premise by killing off characters in an increasingly bizarre and macabre fashion. The more zombies the movie makes, the more there are for Dellamorte to kill. Painted in shades of cool blues, greens, and white, the zombies are instantly recognizable. Along the zombies’ skin are grizzled wounds, from how they died and from clawing their way out of coffins. Dressed in tattered dresses and suits, the zombies are visually dynamic as Dellamorte hunts them down. One of Cemetery Man’s most iconic moments is when Dellamorte is faced with his own zombified love interest. She appears with her hands out like claws, covered in plant life and wearing a dress torn to ribbons. The strips of fabric billow out around her as the night breeze hits her. She looks every bit the traditional zombie and gothic heroine the movie wants her to be.

Gnaghi has his own zombie love interest. The mayor’s daughter, who is killed in a collision between several motorcycles and a bus full of Boy Scouts, has her head completely severed from her body. The SFX department makes the most of this decapitation and uses the mayor's daughter's head to create a unique twist on the movie's established zombie lore. Gnaghi digs up the mayor's daughter, but only takes the talking head with him. One of the most memorable aspects of the head’s design is the veil she wears. The head is immediately distinct from the other zombies of the film because of her veil and how it is styled. Her veil is a pristine white and on top of her head is a webbing of dainty flowers. Costuming for every other zombie has been frayed and bloody, but the mayor’s daughter wears a veil clean enough for any bride. As the mayor’s daughter becomes increasingly feral, her veil gets dirtied. By the time the veil is covered in blood and gore, the head is now like the previously seen zombies of Cemetery Man. The mayor's daughter is actively biting and eating people, and it falls to Dellamorte to kill her.

Francesco’s dedication to the cemetery makes him something of a pulp hero. A cross between Ash Williams of Evil Dead and a Dashiell Hammett character, Dellamorte is a cool and quippy gun-toting loner. Everything about the cemetery is his responsibility. His complete devotion to the cemetery means a steady diet of killings. Cemetery Man gives the audience a lot of gore. The opening scene of the film follows a regular night in the life of Dellamorte as he kills and reburies zombies around the cemetery. His casual treatment of the undead, as well as the resulting carnage, prepares the viewer for a movie that revels in its ultraviolence. Campy as it can often be, the blood and guts are visually engaging. Whether it's an exploding headshot or a zombie bite, the special effects makeup is bright and done with aplomb. The color grading is purposefully done in cool blues with pops of lurid red to make the kills stand out on screen. A first-time viewer can confidently expect the fun of an old B-grade horror movie.

‘Cemetery Man’ Is Also a Surprising Gothic Romance

Mixed in with all the zombie bites and shotgun kills are several love stories. The primary love plot of Cemetery Man is between Dellamorte and three different women, all played by Anna Falchi. Referred to only as “She” in the credits, She first appears to Dellamorte as a young widow, then an assistant, and finally a college student.

A primary feature of gothic tales is claustrophobia. Tight focus, in setting and camera zooms, forces eroticism into the foreground. While Dellamorte is struck the moment he sees the young widow, she is uninterested in him until he mentions the cemetery’s ossuary. Like a switch that’s been flipped, the widow now speaks openly to Dellamorte and follows him. In the cramped crypt, they begin their affair. The tight space makes it impossible for the two to hide from each other or their desires. Their first kiss is shared under two veils, with the widow wearing her black mourning veil and Dellamorte wearing a romantic red cloth. The kiss is a near-perfect recreation of Rene Magritte’s iconic “The Lovers II.” The veils are an attempt at privacy on behalf of the widow, something she gives up when they rendezvous on top of her husband’s grave. Spotlighted under the full moon, her mourner's attire blows away, and she kisses Dellamorte, leaving the affair completely exposed.

Burial and subsequent unburial are crucial to the gothic genre. When Dellamorte mistakes the widow for being dead, he covers her in a gauzy sheet in the ossuary where they began their affair. There, she looks like an ancient Greek statue or tomb effigy. He has metaphorically buried her, and when she sits up, the thin sheet falling off her body, he kills her. The sequence is identical to any other zombie rising the movie has shown the audience so far, except for the fact that here it is all metaphor. The sheet is her grave, and her sitting up is her rising. The woman was not a zombie, she hadn’t died until Dellamorte shot her. In doing so, Dellamorte is ensuring this will happen again, only for real. The cycle will repeat not just with the zombified widow, but with the two women after her, as well. There is no escape for any of them.

Existentialism Takes Center Stage in ‘Cemetery Man’

Reality is proven to be subjective by the end of the film. While zombies are certainly fictional fodder, oftentimes they are the only supernatural element in their movies. It is through Anna Falchi’s recurring appearance that the audience understands how tenuous Dellamorte’s grasp on reality is. Falchi returning thrice could be Dellamorte coping with the grief of her traumatic demise, or this could just be another strange feature of the town.

From the zombies to the reappearing woman to his own violent outbursts, Cemetery Man leaves the audience just as lost as it leaves Dellamorte. Nothing is confirmed nor denied. When Dellamorte begins conversing with a cemetery statue-turned-Grim Reaper, he is told he understands nothing. It is at this point that Dellamorte and the viewer are forced to ask just how much of the movie has actually occurred. After a particularly bloody crime in the hospital, Dellamorte shouts his confession up to a detective. The framing of this scene is purposeful, with Dellamorte standing on a spiral staircase. The spiral motif suggests not only Dellamorte's fraying sanity but the audience's slipping grasp on reality, as well. Neither he nor the viewer can differentiate between the facts of the film and Dellamorte's fractured psyche. With its elaborate but intimate themes, and unrelenting violence, it is not hard to see why Martin Scorsese had high praise for the film.

Despite having done well with a European audience, Cemetery Man is often forgotten by the modern, American horror scene. Every frame of the movie is exciting to look at. Be it the color palette, costuming, set design, or spraying zombie guts, Cemetery Man delivers a stunning watch. Under the pretty surface is a complex and twisting narrative of a man losing his mind. Whether he is falling apart over grief, isolation, or supernatural forces is up to the viewer.

Cemetery Man is currently available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

