From the moment the trailer dropped, it was easy to see that Netflix's new animated series Centaurworld was going to be something special. What starts off as a gritty action series about a warrior and her horse in a world at war with orc-like creatures quickly evolves by introducing a bizarre, colorful musical world full of centaur creatures, a Centaurworld, if you will. The show follows Horse (Kimiko Glenn) as she tries to gather a magical device that will hopefully let her return to her world. On the way, she will find numerous magical centaurs, great dangers, and plenty of catchy tunes.
I recently got the chance to talk to Centaurworld creator Megan Nicole Dong about bringing different animation styles to the show, working as a first-time showrunner, balancing deep lore and mythology with standalone episodes, and what she hopes to see more of in a second season.
Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Megan Nicole Dong
- How the idea for Centaurworld first originated.
- What influenced the look of the show.
- How does one pitch a show like this?
- When did the show become a musical?
- How Broadway influenced the show, and casting theater actors.
- Easter eggs and references to Broadway shows.
- Balancing darkness with lighthearted humor.
- Designing the different centaurs and what got cut from the show.
- The horrific existentialism of the tiny centaurs that shoot out of the regular centaurs' hooves.
- Balancing serialized storytelling with standalone episodes.
- What she'd like to explore further in a possible season 2.
Centaurworld is now streaming on Netflix.
