A new trailer for season 2 of the Netflix series Centaurworld has just been released, giving up a glimpse into the continued adventures of Horse, voiced by Kimiko Glenn, a warhorse who was recently transported into the magical Centaurworld.

The new trailer for season 2 comes only a few months after the series' streaming premiere in July of 2021. The series, created by Megan Nicole Dong, fuses many genres and animation styles to form a kaleidoscopic whole. Featuring musical numbers, whacky comedy, and beautiful animation, the series is a delight for both children and adult viewers. This is not Dong's first venture into children's animation, having previously worked on the Netflix series Pinky Malinky and the How to Train Your Dragon 2 film. Music for the series is composed by Dong, Dominic Bisignano, and Toby Chu. Meghan McCarthy of the My Little Pony franchise also works as a story editor on the series.

Besides Kimiko Glenn, the voice cast includes Jessie Mueller as Rider, Megan Hilty voicing Wammawink, Parvesh Cheena as Zulius, Josh Radnor as Durpleton, series creator Dong voicing Glendale, and Chris Diamantopoulos voicing Ched.

In season 2, Horse will be faced with her prior companion, Rider's new Horse, the ever-perfect Becky Apples, and large scale adventures and antics will ensue, plunging Horse and the Centaurs into the unknown, and showcasing some major battle scene animation in the process. From the looks of the trailer, the second season will continue to showcase an eclectic tone and animation style, pushing the limits of children's animation.

No release date has yet been set for season 2 of Centaurworld. All episodes of the first season are now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTD_rrBzDjw

