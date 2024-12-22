Miniseries are an interesting viewing experience; they're not quite the length of a movie that you can watch in one sitting and not really a series that you develop a relationship with over a season — they're something in between. In fact, miniseries are the perfect medium for binge-watching, and if you're into Westerns, there’s one miniseries that, although it stays rooted in one specific tract of land, covers a lot of ground, in terms of scale and history. Centennial is a 12-part miniseries adapted from a novel by James Michener of the same name. The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated TV series, which ran from 1978 to 1979, spans several centuries over 20 hours of storytelling and provides a riveting exploration of the interconnected lives of the courageous men and women in a fictional American town.

Produced at NBC by John Wilder, Centennial was one of the most extensive and costly TV projects of its era, with a total runtime of 21 hours and a budget of $25 million. The production involved four directors and five cinematographers and featured over 100 speaking roles. The series was revolutionary for featuring a broad ensemble of both established and emerging actors, including Richard Chamberlain, Robert Conrad, Timothy Dalton, Raymond Burr, Barbara Carrera, Dennis Weaver, Robert Vaughn, Donald Pleasence, Lynn Redgrave, Sharon Gless, and even a blink-and-miss-it appearance by a young George Clooney, among others.

'Centennial' Gives Us Strong Men and Women Who Settled The West

James Michener is famous for creating characters out of inanimate objects such as locations and geography, and Centennial stays true to that tradition. In covering major American historical themes through multiple storylines and characters, the miniseries is often compared with other historical sagas. The series begins with Pasquinel (Robert Conrad), a lone trader who ventures into unexplored territories, defending his livelihood and forming alliances with Native Americans. Alongside him is Alexander McKeag (Chamberlain), a Scotsman who comes seeking a quiet life but finds companionship and love instead.

Other memorable appearances include Levi Zendt, a marginalized Mennonite played by Gregory Harrison, who is introduced in the third episode. His journey as he teams up with the charismatic Englishman portrayed by future James Bond, Dalton, forms an interesting story arc. Donald Pleasence, in the role of Sam Purchas, brings another unsettling character to life. These are just some of the many individuals who briefly appear on the stage in this epic retelling of the settling of the West.

Long before Forrest Gump made a habit of finding himself at the center of historical events, Centennial perfected the art of giving us characters who happened to be at the right place at the right time. By creating characters based on real-life explorers, frontiersman, and pioneers, the series spans 200 years of American history as seen through their eyes. The miniseries touches upon the lives, dreams, and emotions of various characters who appear at various times during the history of the American frontier.

There's Lame Beaver (Michael Ansara), a respected Arapaho leader who realizes that the arrival of white settlers marks the start of significant changes. The show introduces us to traders, soldiers, and men of honor like Major Maxwell Mercy (Chad Everett), who strives for peace, and Hans Brumbaugh (Alex Karras), a determined German who trekked from St. Louis in search of gold. The massive cast of characters offers a look at the different facets of the American West. In showing these characters, Centennial ultimately tells the tale of a land that has witnessed everything, from love, greed, and despair to revenge, success, and death. And yet, through it all, the rocks, the mountains, the rivers have endured everything.

'Centennial' Is an Epic in the Truest Sense of the Word

At times, the drama in Centennial is exceptional, with writing that thoughtfully addresses the complexities of various people vying for the same resources. The show does not shy away from thorny issues such as the displacement of Native Americans or the violent beginnings of the United States. The series is groundbreaking for its layered storytelling and not taking sides in the conflict.

In telling the tale of the Sand Creek Massacre, Centennial pulls no punches, and the character of Skimmerhorn (Richard Crenna) is shown to be driven by a deep-seated hatred for Native Americans. When he orchestrates a brutal attack on a peaceful, unarmed Arapaho camp, resulting in a massacre, there are members of his party who refuse, including Captain John McIntosh (Mark Harmon), who is court-martialed as a result. These types of incidents were mostly glossed over in other movies and shows of that era, where characters were either good or bad, depending on their skin color. Centennial skirts this fallacy, thanks to its rich source material, and we're ultimately shown characters with weaknesses, flaws, and virtues.

'Centennial' Shows the American West as It Is, Warts and All

Larry McMurty's Lonesome Dove is considered by many to be the quintessential Western with its tale of friendship in the backdrop of a cattle drive over a rugged and treacherous countryside. But it's not the only or even the first one to do so. From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood and plenty of others who've cut their teeth on a Western movie or series set, having a cattle drive has become a pre-requisite for a Western saga. Centennial delivers on that front, and we see Oliver Seccombe returning as a representative for a group of affluent British investors aiming to establish a vast cattle ranch in Colorado. The way the characters and their lives are intertwined in the sagamakes the audience feel invested.

John Skimmerhorn (Cliff DeYoung), the son of the notorious militia colonel, is tasked with sourcing longhorn cattle from Texas and driving them to Colorado. He recruits a team of cowboys for the drive, including the seasoned trail boss R.J. Poteet (Dennis Weaver), and a young cowboy named Jim Lloyd (Michael LeClair/William Atherton).

There's redemption at play as Skimmerhorn, who initially faces skepticism due to his father's infamous legacy, gradually gains the cowhands' respect. The challenging cattle drive across the Llano Estacado successfully establishes the Venneford Ranch as one of the largest in the West. By 1876, with Colorado's admission as a state, the growing community around Zendt's trading post is renamed Centennial to commemorate the American Centennial.

Now over four decades old, Centennial has aged well in terms of the meticulous attention to detail in the costumes, sets, and props. It is praiseworthy in lending the series a credible sense of authenticity. Most notably, in showing us the effects of two centuries of human civilization, the series removes perceptions and biases. It holds up the mirror and unmasks the underlying emotions that have nothing to do with the background and everything to do with being a human. Centennial is a tale of the American West and how we came to be where we are today, warts and all.

