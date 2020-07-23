‘Centigrade’ Trailer Finds Pregnant Couple Trapped in Their Car During Snowstorm

IFC Midnight has released the trailer for Centigrade, an ice-cold genre film inspired by real events that stars Genesis Rodriguez and Vincent Piazza as a pregnant couple who get trapped in their car during a snowstorm.

In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply and nothing but time on their hands, personal secrets begin to bubble to the surface as the tension between the couple is exposed. Matthew and Naomi quickly realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30°C.

Centigrade hails from award-winning director Brendan Walsh, who worked with Darren Aronofsky on The Wrestler, and is perhaps best known for directing the hit Netflix series Friends from College starring Keegan Michael Key and Fred Savage. Walsh also directed six episodes of the final season of Nurse Jackie, as well as episodes of Bull and Royal Pains. In 2011, he won a DGA Award for his work on Ross Katz‘s HBO movie Taking Chance.

I grew up in Boston so I’ve seen some pretty nasty snowstorms myself, but I imagine that even the most bitter Nor’easter has nothing on an average winter in Norway. Centigrade feels like a cross between the Ryan Reynolds movie Buried and the Mads Mikkelsen film Arctic, and may even be more realistic than both of those films, and this is the kind of scary situation that anyone could find themselves in. It’s a worst case scenario of “wrong place, wrong time.”

IFC Midnight will release Centigrade on VOD and in drive-in theaters on Aug. 28, so if you’re looking to cool down later this summer, be sure and check out the trailer below. Meanwhile, the indie distributor just released a trailer for the Russian creature feature Sputnik, which looks really cool, so click here to give that a watch.