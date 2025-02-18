The Rock will always be known for being The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment and delivering Rock Bottoms and People’s Elbows, but he’s found major success as a Hollywood star in this latter stage in his career. One of Dwayne Johnson’s biggest movies in his career to date is Central Intelligence, the buddy cop action comedy that also stars Kevin Hart. Central Intelligence is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, but before it does so, it’s finding success as one of the most popular movies of the week on Max, sitting at #3 at the time of writing. The film earned a score of 71% from critics and a rating of 62% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed $216 million at the worldwide box office.

Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Rawson Marshall Thurber teamed up to write the screenplay for Central Intelligence, and Thurber also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Thurber has worked with Dwayne Johnson several times in his career, most recently on Red Notice, the 2021 Netflix Original action movie that also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The two also reunited for Skyscraper, the disaster thriller that recruited Scream veteran Neve Campbell to star alongside Johnson. Thurber made his directorial debut 21 years ago on Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, the comedy starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, and his only two other directorial credits in his career came on The Mysteries of Pittsburgh (Nick Nolte) in 2008 and We’re the Millers (Jason Sudeikis) in 2013.

Rawson Marshall Thurber Has a Huge Project in the Works

Rawson Marshall Thurber has several projects in the works, but perhaps none are more important than the live-action Voltron movie which is currently in production but does not yet have an official release date. The film has assembled a star-studded cast led by former Superman and Witcher actor Henry Cavill, with Paradise and American Fiction veteran Sterling K. Brown starring alongside him. Alba Baptista, who could recently be seen in the popular Netflix series Warrior Nun, has also been tapped for a role in the live-action Voltron movie, with Rita Ora, Laura Gordon, Nathan Jones, John Kim, and Tim Griffin filling out the rest of the supporting cast.

