One of the best comedic duos of the last decade has been Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. While the pair is best known for doing the recent Jumanji films, which are critically-acclaimed in their own rights, there's an underrated 2016 action-comedy that Johnson and Hart did that features some of their best work. This would be Central Intelligence from director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Now the comedy has found a new streaming home.

Both Central Intelligence’s theatrical PG-13 cut and its Extended Edition will be saving the day on Max on February 11. It's just a comedy cure you need heading into Valentine's Day if you're looking for a little bromance. When the film originally released, Central Intelligence was a massive box office hit. The action-comedy made over $216 million worldwide on a $50 million budget. This was at the height of Johnson and Hart’s star power, but the positive world of mouth also had a part to play in its success. Central Intelligence currently holds a fresh 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. That's up there with some of the actors' best reviewed films. On top of that, alongside Johnson and Hart, this adventure had a stellar ensemble cast which included Amy Ryan (The Office), Jason Bateman (Carry-On), and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

What's ‘Central Intelligence’ About?

Central Intelligence follows Bob Stone (Johnson), who attends his high school reunion despite years of bullying due to his weight. However, now he's fit like a rock, with Bob soon reconnecting with a former classmate named Calvin Joyner (Hart). Bob needs Calvin's help, who's now an accountant, as the former is a part of the CIA. They need to save an ultra-top secret satellite that's been compromised. Calvin is reluctant at first, but Bob really doesn't give him a choice in the matter.

What follows is a hilarious buddy comedy full of high-stakes action. While Central Intelligence features a laugh-filled script and has fun set pieces, it's Johnson and Hart’s effortless rapport that sets the film apart from other action comedies at the time. In particular, this is a great showcase for Johnson's comedic talent. The actor has a ton of comedies on his resume. Yet, at the time, he hadn't taken on such a goofy premise with such a lightness to his performance. He's played straight-man characters in films like The Tooth Fairy, but Central Intelligence put Johnson's fearless funny bone on full display.

Central Intelligence will be available to stream on Max on February 11, 2025.