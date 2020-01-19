First ‘Central Park’ Image Reveals the New Animated Musical Series from the Creator of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

If you love the charming characters, distinct animation, and catchy songs of Bob’s Burgers, mark your calendar for Central Park, the new animated musical comedy series from Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard that’s set to launch on Apple TV+ this summer.

Written and executive produced by Bouchard and fellow EPs Josh Gad and Nora Smith, Central Park features the voices of Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci in a story about a family of caretakers that live in Central Park and the nefarious heiress (who Bouchard described as a “Leona Helmsley type” during the TCA panel) that wants to pillage the park for funds by turning the iconic NYC location into condos — oh, and the heiress’ beloved little Shih Tzu.

During today’s Apple TV+ panel at TCA, the nascent streaming service debuted a first-look image for the new series and announced Central Park will launch in early summer 2020, following the premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Take a peek at the first image below.

Here’s the official Central Park synopsis per the announcement press release:

“Central Park” is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

For more of the latest TV news, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage out of TCA’s ongoing Winter 2020 tour, and get caught up with all the new series coming to Apple TV+ here.