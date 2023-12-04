The Big Picture Central Park's third season, while still enjoyable for viewers, will sadly be its last season according to Josh Gad, one of the show's co-creators and voice actors.

The animated sitcom has been well-received, with a 97% critics score and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cancellation of Central Park is part of a pattern of cancellations on Apple TV+, including the recent cancellation of sports drama Swagger and the hit comedy series The Afterparty.

The animated sitcom Central Park, from co-creators Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Josh Gad, has had a fruitful run on Apple TV+ since its debut in 2020, providing a little slice of joy when the world is facing a terrible halt during the height of the pandemic. As of this writing, the musical show boasts a 97% critics score and an average 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, the third season — without deviating much from its customary formula — currently enjoys a 77% audience score on the said review-aggregation website. Unfortunately, although viewers seem to enjoy the series, Season 3 will be Central Park's last. According to Gad, who voiced the fan-favorite busker Birdie, the show is sadly "done."

In an update posted in Threads (via The Hollywood Reporter), the Frozen voice actor responded to a fan's inquiry about Central Park's next season. Gad then responded, "Sadly, it’s done," simply confirming that the show will not return for a fourth season. Hailing from Bob's Burger creator Bouchard, who created Central Park alongside Gad and Smith, the show — described by Collider's Gregory Lawrence as a joy machine and an endorphin generator — centers on the Tillerman family, who will stop at nothing to protect their home and the park from a greedy entrepreneur, Bitsy Brandenham, who wants to buy the park land and develop it into a commercial property. Narrated from Birdie's point of view, the musical is known for its comedic plot and endearing characters that are way too likable not to fall in love with.

The show also prides itself on its star-studded voice cast members, including Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen Tillerman, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Molly Tillerman, Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman, Kathryn Hahn as Paige Hunter, Stanley Tucci as Bitsy, Daveed Diggs as Helen, and Kristen Bell, who voiced Molly in Season 1 and Abby Hunter in Season 3. Odom was even nominated at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category, while Tucci and Burgess were nominated the following year for the same category.

Apple Has Been Canceling a Slew of Its Original Roster

The cancelation of Central Park, which the tech giant has yet to comment on, is just an addition to Apple TV+'s recently canceled shows. Just a few days ago, the streaming service canceled its acclaimed sports drama Swagger after only two seasons. On the other hand, back in October, Apple TV+ decided not to renew its hit mystery comedy series The Afterparty, citing the post-strike reevaluation as the main reason.

