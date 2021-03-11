Ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ has announced that the animated musical comedy series Central Park has been renewed for a third season! The news was confirmed via press release, and what makes this doubly exciting is that we also learned the premiere date for the first few episodes of Season 2. The show is created by animator, writer, producer and director Loren Bouchard, also known for creating the series Bob's Burgers on FOX.

"Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean twenty-nine more episodes, and something like a hundred and fifteen new songs — a hundred and fifteen!" said Bouchard, in a provided statement also cross-posted to his personal Twitter account. "The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and sheer will. And Apple and 20th have shown their will too! I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

In addition to the early Season 3 pickup news, an official premiere date for Season 2 was also confirmed. The first three episodes will debut globally on June 25 on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly every Friday. The Central Park cast includes the voice talents of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. The series is written and executive produced by Bouchard, alongside Gad and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely also executive produce. 20th Television produces the show for Apple.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Central Park:

In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

New episodes of Central Park will begin airing on June 25 on Apple TV+. Check out the new first look clip from Season 2 below.

