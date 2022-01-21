The former 'Book of Mormon' co-stars are putting the 'c' in camp.

We're headed back to the park, folks. Apple TV+ has unveiled a fanciful first-look at the upcoming all-new episodes for its animated musical comedy, Central Park, currently on pause in the midst of its second season. It returns with eight new episodes on March 4, exclusively streaming on the platform. From creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, the second-half of the season will debut three new episodes on March 4, followed by a weekly release every Friday thereafter through to April 8. That's a lot of bushy song n' dance — and we, for one, can't wait.

Until then, at least we have this new clip. "You Are the Music" sees the characters voiced by Gad and Rory O'Malley reunite for a musical number garnished with song notes and other kaleidoscopic, trippy visuals — culminating with the pair dressed like glam rock stars. Gad's Birdie is definitely going for that Elton John aesthetic, and we fully approve. It's putting the camp in camp!

Central Park debuted in May 2020 to critical acclaim, and boasts an all-star ensemble featuring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. They're joined by a swathe of exciting guest stars in the coming episodes, including Billy Porter, Catherine O'Hara, Ellie Kemper, Aparna Nancherla, and Naomi Ekperigin.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith on 'Central Park' Season 2, Mixing in Pop Culture References, and the 'Bob's Burgers' Movie

Central Park's first season, and the first half of its second season, are now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Check out the new clip below:

Here's the official synopsis for the second-half of Central Park season two:

"As season two of Central Park unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie."

Leslie Odom Jr. on ‘Central Park’ Season 2, the Music, and the Freedom of Working in Animation He also talks about when he realized he was no longer a struggling actor.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email