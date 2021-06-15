Apple TV+ released the trailer for the second season of Central Park, its acclaimed musical animation series co-created by Loren Bouchard, also known for creating the series Bob's Burgers on Fox. Season 2 will bring a lot more songs, while the Tillerman family keeps fighting to save Central Park from the greedy land developer Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci).

Season 2’s trailer lets us know Bitsy is not ready to throw the towel, as the entrepreneur will keep trying to transform Central park into a group of condos, taking down the Tillermans if they keep standing in her way. As for the family, they have their vocal pipes ready as they try to sing all their problems away.

Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, and Tituss Burgess are also back as part of the main cast of Central Park. Emmy Raver-Lampman replaces Kristen Bell as the voice for Molly Tillerman for Season 2, with Bell coming back to voice an undisclosed character in a main capacity. Bouchard will come back to write and executive produce the series, together with co-creators Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

The first season of Central Park is fully available on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes of Season 2 debuting globally Friday, June 25. Another five episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday. Season 2 will come back with more episodes later this year.

Central Parkhas already been renewed ahead of Season 2’s premiere but we still don’t know the details about what the future of the series holds. For now, all we can do is sing along to Central Park Season 2’s trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis for Central Park Season 2:

In season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

