Collider can exclusively reveal a clip from an all-new episode of Central Park, set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday. The series is an acclaimed musical animation co-created by Loren Bouchard, also known for creating the series Bob's Burgers on Fox, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith.

In the clip, Owen (voiced by Leslie Odom Jr.) and Paige (voiced by Kathryn Hahn) are in line to buy tickets for a big K-pop concert. Unfortunately, they soon find out they have been standing in the fake merchandising booth. The official merchandising booth line is way longer, and tickets are not sold directly to people. To get a ticket, you must be available at 4 a.m. in a virtual store seven months before the concert. Yes, that’s the sad reality of shows nowadays. And the worse of all is that even fake merchandising is super expensive.

The clip comes from the tenth episode of Season 3, "Money Candy," which is debuting this Friday. This season comprises 13 episodes, with the finale set to premiere on November 18. In the new season, Owen and Paige struggle to balance their work and personal life, while Bitsy (voiced by Stanley Tucci) keeps pursuing his dream of buying Central Park. Season 3 voice cast also includes Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Kristen Bell. This season’s guest stars include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, and David Alan Grier.

Every season of Central Park was met with critical acclaim so far. Season 1 scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance by Odom Jr., while Season 2 got two more Emmy nominations for the voice performances of Burgess and Tucci. The series has featured hundreds of original songs across the three seasons, and while the exclusive clip doesn’t show any singing, we can be sure Odom Jr. and Hahn will use their vocal pipes to deal with the failure of the K-pop concert tickets.

The first two seasons of Central Park' are now streaming on Apple TV+. New Season 3 episodes come to Appel TV+ every Friday. Check out the exclusive clip and Season 3’s synopsis below: