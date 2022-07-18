Apple TV+ announced today that Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated animated series Central Park has finally got a date slated for its premiere. The streaming platform’s subscribers will be able to return to cartoon New York City and fall in love again with its signature natural touristic attraction in early September. Once again, the series will center around one man’s wish to make New Yorkers value the city’s most famous park and a woman’s tireless attempt to tear it apart.

Season 3 of the musical and animated series was greenlit even before Season 2 premiered, which reflects the show’s excellent reception from the public and critics alike. One of the elements that elevates the series’ concept is the fact that every new episode brings with it a slate of original – and often cynical – songs that verse about plot points, modern life, and New York in general. For the new season, Central Park is adding no less than 40 songs to its celebrated and bulging catalog.

Apple TV+ also announced a brand-new slate of guest stars who will be lending their voices to new characters that will debut in Season 3. New guest stars include Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Zoë Chao (Love Life) – all of whom also co-star in Apple TV+s The Afterparty. Other guests include Ron Funches (Loot), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Amber Ruffin (Key & Peele), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Craig Robinson (Killing It), Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs), David Alan Grier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), and more.

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

RELATED: The 7 Best ‘Central Park’ Songs So Far

Central Park is created by Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), Josh Gad (1600 Penn), and Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers). The musical animated series is helmed and executive produced by showrunners Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu, who also write and produce Bob’s Burgers. The main cast features the voices of Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci, and Kristen Bell.

Apple TV+ premieres Season 3 of Central Park with three episodes on September 9. The remaining ten episodes will roll out weekly. Check out one of the musical numbers from Season 2 down below and stay tuned at Collider for the arrival of the Season 3 trailer.

You can check out the official synopsis for the new season below: