With its third season soon on the way, a trailer for the Emmy Award-nominated animated series Central Park has been revealed, features a return of fan-favorite characters in more comedic scenarios. The first three episodes of the show's third season are expected to debut on Apple TV+ on September 9 with additional episodes premiering every Friday until November 18.

The trailer showcases the return of characters such as Molly and Cole Tillerman, voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tituss Burgess respectively. Kathryn Hahn also returns as Paige as she attempts to balance her busy work life with Owen, voiced by Leslie Odom Jr. The trailer also shows more of Bitsy's (Stanley Tucci) tireless pursuit in purchasing Central Park and features the return of Daveed Diggs as Helen, Bitsy's assistant, and Josh Gad as Birdie. As the trailer plays a montage of footage from the upcoming episodes, it also reveals some of the music that will be heard in the new season, which will feature 40 new original songs.

Alongside the return of familiar characters for the show's third season, the trailer also features the appearance of Paige's sister Abby, voiced by Kristen Bell, who attempts to pursue an acting career on Broadway. Bell previously voiced Molly in the show's first season which gained controversy due to her lending her voice to a biracial character. She would later be replaced by Raver-Lampman in Season 2. The trailer also announces the voice performance of Sam Richardson (Veep), who will star in Season 3 as a guest role. With plenty of comedic scenes at the forefront, the trailer does an effective job of teasing several plot lines from the new season of the series while also showcasing plenty of laughs that will come with the show when it debuts on Apple TV+ next month.

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Developed by the same team behind the hit television series Bob's Burgers, the first season of Central Park debuted on Apple TV+ to critical acclaim with the show earning a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance by Odom Jr. The show's second season was met with similar acclaim, earning two more Emmy nominations for the voice performances of Burgess and Tucci. With a new season just around the corner, fans of the series won't have to wait too long when they return to Central Park this September.

Central Park Season 3 will debut on Apple TV+ on September 9. Check out the official trailer of the upcoming season of the series below: