‘Central Park’ Trailer Teases the New Animated Series from the Creator of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Central Park may have had to miss its SXSW premiere after the Caronavirus cancellations, but you can’t stop a streaming debut! The new animated musical comedy series from Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers), and Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer showing off the star-studded voice cast and charming ensemble of characters.

The series features the voices of Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci in a story about a family of caretakers that live in Central Park and the nefarious heiress who wants to pillage the park for profit by turning the iconic NYC location into condos. There’s also an adorable little animated dog, who will be stealing your heart.

I caught the first episodes during the last TCA press tour and still have a couple of the songs stuck in my head — if the cast of theater favorites didn’t give it away, Central Park is a full-tilt musical series, so if you love the little ditties in Bob’s Burgers, get ready for a show that doubles down on those catchy tunes. And again, I really can’t stress this enough, the dog is so cute.

Take a peek in the trailer below. Central Park debuts on Apple TV+ on May 29 with three episodes available at debut and the remaining episodes of the 10-episode Season 1 release week-to-week.

