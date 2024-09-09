Everyone loves a good sword and sandal film, and Michael Fassbender has one that's coming to a major streaming platform in less than two weeks. Centurion, the historical action drama which Fassbender stars in alongside Dominic West, Olga Kurylenko, and Andreas Wisniewski, will officially begin streaming on Peacock on September 20. The film follows a splinter group of Roman soldiers who are fighting for their lives behind enemy lines after their legion is left in shambles after a guerilla attack. In addition to Fassbender, West, Kurylenko, and Wisniewski, Centurion also stars Dave Legendo, Axelle Carolyn, JJ Feild, and Lee Ross, and currently sits at a 60% score from critics and a 43% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Centurion was written and directed by Emmy nominee Neil Marshall, who is best known for his work directing "For The Watchers on the Wall," the 2013 Episode of Game of Thrones. Before directing Centurion, he also helmed the 2008 sci-fi action thriller Doomsday, which stars Rhonda Mitra and Bob Hoskins that is currently streaming on Max. Marshall also directed the 2019 Hellboy movie, which sees David Harbour play the titular character, with Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich also in leading roles. He also helmed an episode of Westworld during the first season, and his most recent work came earlier this year when he directed Duchess, the action crime flick starring Charlotte Kirk, Philip Winchester, and Colm Meaney. He will team up with Kirk again for Compulsion, the crime thriller which is currently in post-production but does not yet have an official release date.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Peacock?

Both The Fall Guy and the extended cut of the film, which star Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, are in the Peacock top 10, with Dev Patel's Monkey Man climbing back up the top of the charts to the #4 spot. Tom Cruise's Mummy film with a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 15%, has also found a surprising level of success in the Peacock top 10, with Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween (2018) also jumping into the top 10. The Fate of the Furious, the 2017 Fast & Furious movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is also in the Peacock top 10.

