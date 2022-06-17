It’s a classic story. A twenty-something, lost in life, uncertain of their way, meets somebody who’s a little more established, and it’s through this person — typically in the form of love — that the wandering twenty-something finds their way. Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth tells this story, or at least a version of it, but the film manages to pivot around the typical narrative clichés that many others of its ilk fall into. Like Frances Ha, Lady Bird, Bo Burnam’s Eighth Grade, and any number of other contemporary “coming of age” films, Raiff’s latest centers around a character for whom romance isn’t the ultimate outcome. The movie does have plenty of love and romance, but it makes damn sure to portray a more realistically complicated portrayal of youth and all the uncertainties that come along with it. Not only that, but Cha Cha Real Smooth celebrates youth and the possibilities of all its uncertainties, taking a stance that not having everything figured out is simply a glorious part of life.

Hot off a festival tour with fan-favorite Shithouse, Raiff is making a name for himself as a sharp-witted young auteur (he’s 25 years young, if you needed to question your accomplishments), utilizing a Baumbach-esque knack for writing fast-paced, snappy dialogue for troubled and uncertain characters. In his latest film, Raiff’s wrangled in some serious talent (Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Brad Garret, all in top-form) while crafting a sincere and wholesome story of a young Zoomer whose life path is all but certain. In it, Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is a young college grad without much direction. At the start of the film, he works at a fast-food stall, in a doomed relationship, still living with his mom (Leslie Mann), stepdad (Brad Garrett), and little brother (Evan Assante). Once his infectious dance skills are noted by a group of moms at a bar mitzvah, Andrew is recruited to become a party-starter—an MC of sorts that gets 13-year-old kids to shed their awkwardness and start grooving.

It’s a gig that Andrew does well, but it isn’t necessarily something he’d hope to make a career out of. Note the vodka he’s downing with a comic lack of discretion (it’s in a plain water bottle, but apparently still very much plagued by its characteristic vodka smell) as he DJs a dance mix for the young teens. Andrew, being the romantic optimist that he is, meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), and at once he quickly falls in love. The relationship Andrew starts with the two ladies is wholesome and pure. He’s attracted to Domino, entirely disarmed by her charms, but he doesn’t see Lola as an obstacle that he must hurdle to earn Domino’s affection. He spends a lot of time babysitting Lola, initially out of favor to Domino, but after a certain point, the time he spends with Lola is sincere. Lola’s about the age of his little brother, a fact that undeniably complicates his relationship with Domino.

So, what is Andrew to Lola? An older brother? A would-be stepfather figure, should his desire to spark a romance with Domino come true? He really does enjoy spending time with the girl—he’s kind and understanding, and he treats her with the proper amount of respect. When Domino and her fiancé (Raúl Castillo, with a slight menace) are gone, who better than Andrew to take care of the child? In most other circumstances all would be well, but Andrew’s love for Domino undeniably complicates things. He can’t be an older brother to her because he’s in love with her mother. His ambitions towards pseudo-fatherhood are a bit beyond his reach. After all, he’s still lost in the sea of his post-graduation ennui. He’s trying to grow up, but it isn’t that easy.

It’s important that Domino has a few years on Andrew. She is a lovely, charming woman that he — her junior by enough years to matter — pursues with puppy-eyed amorousness. As seen in the flashback that opens the film, Andrew falls hard for older women, and he convinces himself that he’s wise enough beyond his years to make an adequate match for those with whom he’s smitten. To Andrew, Domino’s his soulmate. Not his only soul-mate, as a crucial scene in the latter half of the film reveals, but a soulmate nonetheless. It’s a complicated concept that disassembles traditional conceptions of what romantic love is and should be.

Are they soulmates? In Andrew’s perception of the word, yes. They’re two souls who feel some sort of love for each other, who are magnetized towards one another for reasons they may not initially understand. It’s true that the two flirt their way around something that undeniably isn’t quite an affair, but more important than that is what each of the characters receives from the other. Each of them is lost in their own way, stuck, uncertain of which path to take, and it’s partially through the other that each is able to make sense of anything.

Domino’s scared of marriage. Her relationship with her fiancé isn’t perfect, considering how often he’s gone for work. She’s a bit vulnerable, afraid of getting hurt or missing out. Andrew’s nursing a heartbreak of his own: his girlfriend, abroad in Barcelona, has apparently taken up with a Spanish student, and part of him is convinced he should travel across the world to pursue her. Raiff’s film acknowledges heartbreak as part of the season of youth, but it doesn’t portray it as being a waste of time. To have loved and lost is to have learned, at the very least.

It’s pretty clear why Andrew would fall in love with Domino. She’s charming, established, and possesses the type of maturity that Andrew possesses only in small bouts. That’s largely why a romantic relationship couldn’t work: the two are at two distinctly different stages of life. Cha Cha Real Smooth recognizes the inevitability of the recklessly unrequited love found so frequently in youth, but it doesn’t diminish it or dismiss it. Instead, the film keeps Andrew’s romantic feelings for Domino entirely valid. In the film’s climax, which one might expect to end in fireworks, kisses, and passion, Andrew confesses his feelings for Domino, only to have her put the brakes on him. She’s engaged. She’s in love. And the flickers of possibility she may have emitted to him on some vulnerable nights weren’t insincere, nor were they acts of leading Andrew on. Even if she needed somebody like Andrew in those moments.

A crucial aspect of Cha Cha Real Smooth is the fact that Lola is the same age as Andrew’s little brother. This fact cements him in between these two stages of life by connecting him simultaneously to his little brother and to somebody old enough to raise his little brother. When he spends time with Lola, playing games with her and taking care of her, it’s clear that he actually enjoys it (“easiest thing in the world,” he says, absolutely meaning it). And for a while, Andrew’s really, really sure that he wants to have Domino and Lola in his life in that way. He wants to help take care of them both, to love them both, and to form a strange little type of family.

When Domino turns him down, though, it isn’t exclusively about her own romantic happiness. She also cares for him deeply enough to recognize that rushing blindly into such a serious commitment in lieu of experiencing all the unexpected beauty in youth and its uncertainties probably isn’t the right choice. He has too much to do, too much to see, and too many people to love in his own way.

Cha Cha Real Smooth lets Andrew have his heart broken while keeping Domino’s rejection of him entirely valid. As he leaves the house, driving alone into the night, he breaks down in tears. If Andrew’s love for Domino remains unfulfilled, it was still a love that helped transform him. He leaves the would-be relationship wounded, but it’s okay. He has no particularly hard feelings, and he also bounces back with the kind of swift recovery that somebody so youthful can afford. In a sense, he knows Domino’s right. The twenties are a beautiful, complicated decade in a person’s life, and he needs to dive right in with an open mind, letting himself go where life takes him as he tries to figure out what it is that he really wants.

And Domino is right. Once Andrew lets himself live as twenty-somethings do, he finds a sense of relief, even happiness. He starts a casual relationship with his friend Macy (Odeya Rush), decides not to trek to Barcelona to chase his ex, and pursues his bar mitzvah-ing with a generally carefree energy. Right before the film crashes to black, we see him out there, grooving to a beat under the confectionary hues of the dance floor’s lights, lost completely in the moment. And he’s happy.

Growing up is hard. It really is. But it’s also beautiful. Cha Cha Real Smooth knows this, and it celebrates it. It reminds us of those moments we’ve lived—or haven’t yet, but will—that challenged us, that made us unsure of who we are. It’s a film that recognizes how crucial these moments are, how wonderful they can be, and how many possibilities can exist in not knowing.