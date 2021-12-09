Have you ever wanted to be paid to party? Well, maybe that might not be the best idea, if Cooper Raiff has anything to say about it. As part of the reveal of Sundance Film Festival’s 2022 lineup, the first image has been released from writer-director-star Raiff’s newest project, Cha Cha Real Smooth — yes, with a title inspired by that party song — also co-starring Dakota Johnson.

The indie drama, which shot in Pittsburgh over the summer and also stars Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, and Raúl Castillo, follows a directionless college graduate (Raiff) as he enters a relationship with a young mother and her teenage daughter, all while figuring out his new side gig, a “party-starting” job for bar mitzvahs, responsible for kicking things into gear and getting people on the dance floor. The new image sees Raiff and Johnson paired together in an intimate moment, perhaps one of the few in Raiff's character's life as a professional party-starter.

Image Via IFC Films

RELATED: First ‘Persuasion’ Images Show Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, and Cosmo Jarvis in Netflix’s Jane Austen Adaptation

Cha Cha Real Smooth serves as a follow-up to Raiff’s last film, Shithouse, for which he also served as writer, director, and star. Also starring Dylan Gelula, Raiff’s directorial debut was initially set to premiere at South by Southwest in March of 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — though the project still received widespread acclaim, winning SXSW’s Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature.

Raiff pairs the release of Cha Cha Real Smooth with another upcoming project, as he is also set to direct The Trashers, a based-on-a-true-story tale from 30West about a teenager put in charge of a minor league hockey team. The film is also one of a number of upcoming releases for Johnson, who is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion, premiering sometime in 2022.

Also starring Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante, Cha Cha Real Smooth is executive produced by Johnson and Raiff, alongside Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, and Jessica Switch, and will makes its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which begins on January 20, both in person and online.

Dakota Johnson to Star Opposite Cooper Raiff in His New Movie 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Everybody clap your hands!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email