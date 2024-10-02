Known more recently for his role as the misogynist superhero The Deep in Prime Video’s fan-favorite series, The Boys, Chace Crawford is diving into the world of thrillers in his upcoming project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie, titled Strobe, will center around the world of EDM (electronic dance music). The feature will also star Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Son leads the cast as a high school senior who becomes enveloped in an EDM artist and obsessively tries to make their paths cross.

Backed by Happy Place and Super Frog, the project has reportedly finished production and is on the lookout for a distributor. Strobe serves as the feature-length directorial debut of Taylor Cohen, who has a lengthy list of shorts and music videos under his belt for the likes of Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, and more. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Screen Actors Guild Award winner Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Rohan Campbell (The Monkey), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pie), Steve Howey (True Lies), Bella Murphy (Coming 2 America), and rapper Matt Champion.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Happy Place founder, Tara Razavi said,

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Strobe to life as Taylor Cohen’s first feature film. Suzanna Son was a perfect creative fit, and we are so lucky to have her in the leading role. Taylor has been a key collaborator in our short-form projects for years, and his ability to craft visually stunning and emotionally resonant stories has always stood out. Now he’s bringing that same innovative energy and style to Strobe which, paired with Suzanna’s and the cast’s remarkable performances, will deliver a truly captivating cinematic experience.”

Where Else Have Audiences Seen ‘Strobe’s Leading Cast?

Close

As mentioned, Crawford currently stars as one of the members of The Seven in Prime Video’s satirical superhero series, The Boys. The actor is also well-known for his work in the long-running teen drama series, Gossip Girl. Along with Strobe, Crawford will soon be returning to Toronto to film the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Over the last few years, Son has risen to prominence thanks to her work in Sean Baker’s dark comedy, Red Rocket, where she starred opposite Simon Rex. For her work in the film, Son was nominated for a Gotham and Independent Spirit Award. She also appeared in the divisive and short-lived HBO series, The Idol. Along with Strobe, Son is hard at work on the next installment of Netflix’s hit film series, Fear Street: Prom Queen. As for Harrier, Marvel fans will recognize her for her appearance as Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, having also held credits in the recent remake of White Men Can’t Jump, with her next project set for the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

As of right now, Strobe hasn’t set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.