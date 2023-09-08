The Big Picture Chace Crawford will reprise his role as The Deep in The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, where the character will leave The Seven and join Godolkin University, but his creepy behavior remains a concern for the young women there.

Gen V will introduce a group of up-and-coming Supes at Godolkin University, focusing on freshman student Marie Moreau (played by Jaz Sinclair) as she uncovers sinister secrets at Vought International. The series will air on Prime Video on September 29.

The Deep is leaving behind the big fish of The Seven to swim with the guppies at Godolkin University as EW reports that Chace Crawford will be reprising his role of the fishy Supe in The Boys spin-off series, Gen V. A man of many talents, The Deep can not only communicate with creatures of - well - the deep, but he also has a tender heart that gets him into trouble - and cults! Viewed as the little b**** brother of The Seven, the last few seasons of The Boys have seen The Deep bending to the will of Antony Starr’s sadistic Homelander. Out from under the crushing pressure of Homelander, hopefully, The Deep will float to the top in Gen V, but we’re also worried about the young women of Godolkin U who will need to stay vigilant of his creepy ways.

Crawford is the latest star from the original Prime Video series to make his way into the spin-off. He’ll join the likes of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit’s Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and P.J. Byrne’s Adam Bourke who have all been previously revealed to appear in Gen V in cameo capacities. Last year, a teaser revealed that students would be learning a thing or two from a puppet version of The Deep, so it’ll be interesting to see if they weave the live-action character in with the puppet and how the two may interact.

In Gen V, audiences will be introduced to a group of up-and-coming Supes with impressionable minds as we meet the students of Godolkin University. The academy is a place for those with superhuman abilities to better practice their power and fast-track them to becoming standout citizens of the Superhero community - perhaps even earning a coveted spot among The Seven. Specifically, the series will follow freshman student Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) a blood manipulator, who accidentally uncovers sinister secrets that go all the way to the top of Vought International.

When Does Gen V Take Place?

The spin-off will line up with the third season of The Boys which is how Ackles’ Soldier Boy will find himself making an appearance as the character was put on ice at the tail end of Season 3. It’ll also likely coincide with The Deep’s trauma of being forced to chow down on his bestie (and love interest) Timothy the Octopus.

Along with Sinclair, Gen V will also feature performances from Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, Patrick Schwarzenegger, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Sean Patrick Thomas, Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Marco Pigossi.

The new series arrives on Prime Video on September 29. Check out the trailer below.