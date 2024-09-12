This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The McQueen family has lost another member. Variety reports that Chad McQueen, son of legendary actor Steve McQueen, passed away at 63. Chad was an actor, martial artist, film producer, and race car driver. He was best known for playing Dutch in the first two The Karate Kid films, which starred Ralph Macchio in the titular role. McQueen's family -- wife Jeanie and children Chase and Madison -- released a statement announcing the unfortunate event, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Chad was the son of famed actor Steve -- best known for playing antiheroes -- with his first wife, Neile Adams. Chad followed in his father's footsteps, becoming an actor and race car driver. His appearance on The Karate Kid stood out in the culture as his character was ruthless. Apart from Chase and Madison, Chad's other child is actor Steven R. McQueen. Steven is best known for his roles on The Vampire Diaries as Jeremy Gilbert and Chicago Fire as Jimmy Borelli.

Dutch's Legacy In 'The Karate Kid'

Dutch was a member of Cobra Kai in The Karate Kid Parts I and II. He was merciless and ruthless and inspired Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to attack Daniel. Several original cast members reprized their roles in the sequel series. Still, despite attempts by the producers of Cobra Kai to get Chad, he was unavailable since he had quit acting and was committed to his racing company. It was revealed in an episode of Season 2 that Dutch was in prison serving time.

Collider extends its condolences to Chad McQueen's family and friends during this difficult time. This is a developing story. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.