The 2000s were probably the golden period of young adult films full of comedy, romance, and teen movies, some of which became cult classics. Some movies, like Freaky Friday, is getting a much-needed sequel to follow up on the characters decades after where we left them. Along with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the movie will bring back Chad Michael Murray, who has been the face of many YA movies in the past. Among them is another cult classic, A Cinderella Story in which he co-starred alongside Hilary Duff. In a recent interview with Elle, the actor was asked about a sequel to the 2004 movie and Murray is more than happy to revisit the feature.

A Cinderella Story was a modern reimagination of the classic fairytale. Murray played Austin Ames, a high school jock, who wants to be a writer and falls for Sam (Duff). Fondly speaking of his character, Murray said, “People bring up Austin Ames all the time, and I would love to revisit him. I feel like we see a lot of films with an unrealistic conclusion, where all of a sudden it's a happily ever after.” The actor went on to dish out some perfect scenarios for the sequel stating,

"But as [Hilary Duff’s character] Sam says at the end of the movie, she’s only in high school. What if it didn’t work out between her and Austin? Maybe they went their separate ways in college, she got married and had kids, and he went off to be a writer, which didn't work out. Now he’s a high school English teacher, and he has to revisit this whole thing because her daughter is in his class. I could come up with ten more versions, but to revisit that movie would be a total nostalgia fest for so many romantics out there."

What’s 'A Cinderella Story' About?

The movie follows Sam (Duff), who is obliged to work as a janitor and dishwasher in her stepmother’s diner. After a cell phone mix-up, Sam begins an anonymous text and e-mail relationship with a boy. When they agree to meet at a school dance, Sam finds out that her secret pen pal is none other than Austin Ames (Murray), the cutest boy in school, she panics and looks for a way to make herself cooler.

The movie also cast Jennifer Coolidge as Fiona, Regina King as Rhonda, Dan Byrd as Carter Farrell, Madeline Zima as Brianna, Andrea Avery as Gabriella, Julie Gonzalo as Shelby Cummings and Whip Hubley as Harold. Further rounding off the cast are Brad Bufanda as David, Simon Helberg as Terry, J. D. Pardo as Ryan Hanson, Erica Hubbard as Madison, Kady Cole as Caitlyn, Aimee Lynn Chadwick as Astrid and more.

A Cinderella Story is available to rent on Prime Video.

A Cinderella Story A Cinderella Story follows Samantha Montgomery, a teenager enduring mistreatment from her stepmother, as she finds solace in an anonymous online relationship. Anticipating a meeting with her mysterious internet admirer at a school dance, Samantha navigates the challenges of her everyday reality while hoping for a transformative encounter. Release Date July 16, 2004 Director Mark Rosman Cast Hilary Duff , Chad Michael Murray , Jennifer Coolidge , Dan Byrd , Regina King , Julie Gonzalo , Lin Shaye , Madeline Zima , Andrea Avery , Mary Pat Gleason , Paul Rodriguez , Whip Hubley , Kevin Kilner , Erica Hubbard , Simon Helberg , Brad Bufanda , J. D. Pardo , Aimee-Lynn Chadwick , Kady Cole , Hannah Robinson Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Leigh Dunlap Character(s) Sam Montgomery , Austin Ames , Fiona , Carter Farrell , Rhonda , Shelby Cummings , Mrs. Wells , Brianna , Gabriella , Eleanor , Bobby , Sam's Dad , Austin's Dad , Madison , Terry , David , Ryan , D.J. , Caitlyn , Young Sam Expand

Rent on Prime Video