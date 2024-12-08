Chad Michael Murray has spent his career cementing himself as a romantic leading man. In his breakout role as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, we saw him through many romantic plotlines. His second-ever movie role was as the dreamy Jake opposite Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday, a role he's returning to for the upcoming sequel. Currently, he's starring in Netflix’s recent festive rom-com, The Merry Gentlemen, playing a small-town carpenter who gets his Magic Mike on. While Murray brings charm and charisma to all these roles, one of his earliest movies is still his very best romantic turn.

2004's A Cinderella Story sees Murray play Austin Ames, a high school quarterback with a hidden passion for poetry, who is the secret internet pen pal of social outcast, Sam (Hilary Duff). The story is a modern Cinderella retelling, hitting all the necessary and expected beats of the classic fairytale and placing them in a 2000s high school setting. Like movies such as 10 Things I Hate About You and She's All That, A Cinderella Story combines modern and classic storytelling tropes to create a sweet romance. Murray designs a bashful and genuinely charming “prince” who has undeniable chemistry with Duff. It doesn’t do anything innovative with the rom-com genre, but it doesn’t need to, as it thrives on its feel-good nostalgia and showcases Chad Michael Murray’s romantic chops early on in his career.

‘A Cinderella Story’ Is a Modern Fairytale Teen Romance

Image via Warner Bros.

A Cinderella Story is a modern fairytale retelling, featuring a masked ball, a fairy godmother in the form of Sam’s longtime manager Rhonda (Regina King), and a search for the glass slipper’s owner (only in this rendition it is a cell phone that was attached to Sam’s ankle). The movie opens with an earthquake that kills Sam’s dad (Whip Hubley), leaving her stepmother, Fiona (Jennifer Coolidge in one of her most hilarious performances), with sole custody over his diner and, much to her dismay, Sam. Fiona gives her little freedom, forcing her to work at the diner outside of school, earning the nickname “diner girl” from her classmates.

Sam is isolated, and treated as a social pariah, particularly by the stereotypical mean girl Shelby (Julie Gonzalo) — who happens to be dating Austin at the beginning of the movie. For the film's first half, Sam and Austin communicate anonymously through text and email. Initially meeting in a chat room for aspiring Princeton University students, they bond over the desire to escape and go to college. The movie shows their chemistry through this dialogue, with Murray and Duff asked to connect through text alone. The movie immediately shows Austin’s online presence is vastly different from how his friends speak to Sam, his words and poetry laced with metaphors. Murray’s characterization is surprisingly modest and understated, which we don't often see for the handsome, popular jock.

Chad Michael Murray Is an Unassuming Prince Charming